Barcelona talks to sign midfielder collapse as club rejects option to buy - Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will not sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on the deadline day of the January transfer window. The Moroccan midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Catalan club.

Fiorentina are reportedly not interested in accepting a buy clause for the player. The Catalan club is unable to proceed with an obligation to buy or complete an immediate permanent deal due to its dire financial situation at this point in time.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Barcelona will not sign Sofyan Amrabat on #DeadlineDay . No way — Fiorentina will never accept option to buy clause, Barça can’t proceed with obligation or permanent deal. Barcelona will not sign Sofyan Amrabat on #DeadlineDay. No way — Fiorentina will never accept option to buy clause, Barça can’t proceed with obligation or permanent deal. ⛔️🇲🇦 #FCB https://t.co/0Ee42DXX5X

Amrabat was one of the most crucial players for Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old has been a crucial player this season for his club side as well. Amrabat has made 23 appearances for Fiorentina this term.

Xavi has been exploring the market to add a midfielder to his team's ranks. However, the Spaniard will seemingly have to be content with what he has at his disposal.

Amrabat was also keen on a move to the Catalan club. He was present at the Camp Nou last week to watch Barcelona's clash against Getafe. He recently put up an Instagram story that read:

“Go for it now. Future is promised to no one.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Sofyan Amrabat post 📸 “Go for it now. Future is promised to no one”.Sofyan Amrabat post “Go for it now. Future is promised to no one”.Sofyan Amrabat post ⤵️📸🇲🇦 https://t.co/Ah8SfNWxtA

Xavi's team is currently at the top of the La Liga table with 47 points from 18 games and leads second-placed Real Madrid by five points. A stout midfield presence in Ambrabat could have been a welcome reinforcement for the squad.

Barcelona want Manchester United star on loan

Girona FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

According to ESPN, Barcelona are interested in signing Anthony Elanga on loan from Manchester United. The Swedish forward has found game time hard to come by under Erik ten Hag.

While Elanga has made 20 appearances for the Red Devils this season, only seven of them have been as a starter in the playing XI. He has managed to register two assists in that time.

Since joining the club in January 2022, Elanga has scored four goals and has provided four assists in 49 games for the Red Devils.

Poll : 0 votes