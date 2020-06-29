Barcelona in tatters as reports of a rift emerge between Lionel Messi and coaching staff

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is at odds with the club's technical team according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Catalans conceded a massive advantage to Real Madrid with a draw against Celta VIgo and will now have to deal with the aftermath.

Lionel Messi would like to see changes in Barcelona's coaching staff

All is not well in Barcelona at the moment. According to several reports in the Spanish media, images and videos that have emerged from Barcelona's draw against Celta Vigo indicate that Lionel Messi does not particularly get along with Quique Setien and coaching staff.

💔 Divorcio total: Messi ignora a Eder Sarabia en una pausa de hidratación 🔵🔴 https://t.co/n7TMq4rF2H Vía #ElPartidazoDeMovistar — MARCA (@marca) June 28, 2020

Barcelona slumped to a 2-2 draw over the weekend at the Balaidos Stadium against Celta Vigo. While Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did their best to break the opposition's lines and hand Barcelona the advantage on two separate occasions, the Blaugrana defence conspired to bottle a crucial fixture.

Also Read: Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona Player Ratings as Blaugrana woes hand Real Madrid a golden opportunity | La Liga 2019-20

Lionel Messi ignored Barcelona's coaching staff during the cooling break

Lionel Messi's efforts were in vain against Celta Vigo

Barcelona's stars have reportedly made their feelings known about the efforts of the coaching staff at the club in recent weeks. Lionel Messi's teammate and friend Luis Suarez has also explained his stance on the situation to the media.

Advertisement

The Uruguayan striker had earlier claimed that Barcelona's players were putting in an incredible effort to improve the club's dismal record away from home this season. Luis Suarez went on to say that questions must be asked of Barcelona's technical team regarding the side's failure at Celta Vigo.

Luis Suarez was taken off the pitch for Antoine Griezmann with less than ten minutes to go against Celta Vigo. The Barcelona striker was responsible for both the goals from the away side and Lionel Messi was reportedly furious with the technical team for taking the Uruguayan star off the pitch.

🗣️ Mensajito de Luis Suárez a Quique Setién 💥



"Para algo están los entrenadores" 💬https://t.co/FjQBhJwy4c — Universal Deportes (@UnivDeportes) June 29, 2020

Lionel Messi created the first goal with a brilliantly planned free-kick. Celta Vigo attempted to crowd the goal to thwart Lionel Messi's precise strike but the Barcelona captain lobbed the ball to Luis Suarez, who opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half.

The cooling break, however, did not paint a pretty picture for Barcelona. Lionel Messi was seen storming past his technical team as he tried to prepare himself for the rest of the game.

Barcelona's Eder Sarabia attempted to catch Lionel Messi's eye but failed to start a conversation with the Argentine talisman. The assistant coach has courted controversy in the past and is certainly not a favourite in the Barcelona dressing room.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did their bit against Celta Vigo

Fedor Smolov equalised for Celta Vigo early in the second half after Samuel Umtiti rushed to press Iago Aspas and was caught out of position. Luis Suarez gave Barcelona the lead yet again after a brilliant turn in the box left Nestor Araujo grasping at straws.

A wonderful curling free-kick from Celta Vigo talisman Iago Aspas in the closing stages of the game left Lionel Messi and his teammates stunned. The goal sucked the life out of Barcelona and has deeply affected the morale of the squad.

Real Madrid took full toll of Barcelona's misery and moved 2 points clear at the top of the table with a win over Espanyol yesterday. With only a few weeks to go, Lionel Messi will have to resolve his issues with the coaching staff to give Barcelona a fighting chance of winning the title.

Also Read: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 5 key battles that could determine Barcelona's fortunes in crucial title-decider | La Liga 2019-20