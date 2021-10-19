"Barcelona have the team to win El Clasico and La Liga" - Andres Iniesta makes bold claim ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Barcelona and Real Madrid will lock horns in El Clasico on Sunday as both clubs look to march forward in their quest to claim the Liga title this season.

Despite their slow start to the campaign, former midfielder Andres Iniesta believes the Blaugrana have a team capable of beating their arch rivals.

The 37-year-old was quoted as saying:

"I think Barca fans are always optimistic, even more so for El Clasico. They will be looking forward to the game, their team playing well and winning. Barca have the team to win the Clasico and La Liga. I hope they play well and get the three points."

Iniesta also commented on Barcelona's young players, advising that they shouldn't be burdened with the responsibility of carrying the team at this stage of their careers.

The Spaniard said:

"When I was promoted to the first team, it was tough. I tell the youngsters coming through to take advantage of the opportunity. We have to value the faith being shown in these young guys... The only thing we should not do is think that 17 or 18-year-olds can be the solution during these times."

"We cannot put the responsibility on them to carry the team. They have to accompany the team little by little, gaining prominence and becoming important."

Barcelona secured an emphatic 3-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga last weekend. The Catalan giants sealed the important victory at Camp Nou, thanks to goals from Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho.

Up next, they will welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou for El Clasico on Sunday.

El Clasico: What to expect from Barcelona and Real Madrid

El Clasico is arguably the most intense and popular fixture in football. Regardless of how both teams have fared recently, we should expect Barcelona and Real Madrid to bring their best to the pitch when they lock horns on Sunday.

All eyes will be on the tactical battle between Ronald Koeman and Carlo Ancelotti. The newly formed partnership between Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay will also gain some attention, and so will the connection between Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Gavi, Sergio Aguero, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga will also enjoy a fair share of the attention.

It remains to be seen which team will come out on top.

