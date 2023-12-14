Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal breaks UEFA Champions League record in 3-2 loss against Royal Antwerp

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added another feather to his cap by bagging an assist in their Champions League game on Wednesday.

The Catalans were beaten 3-2 by minnows Antwerp in their sixth and final group match of the season, but it mattered little as the Spanish team's place in the Round of 16 was already confirmed.

Arthur Vermeeren put the Belgian side ahead in the second minute but Ferran Torres equalized for the visitors in the 35th minute, with Yamal providing the assist.

Yamal created a new record in the Champions League, becoming the first 16-year-old in the competition's history to be directly involved in a goal. There have been 19 other players in the past who have played in the competition at 16-years of age or younger, with Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko being the youngest.

Having made his first senior appearance for Barcelona in April this year, Yamal has grown into the side the current season, making 19 appearances in all competitions, including 14 in La Liga.

His meteoric rise to prominence hasn't gone unnoticed on the international stage, with Yamal also breaking into Spain's national team earlier this year and has accrued four caps so far.

Barcelona's loss highlights poor current form

While Lamine Yamal continues to soar new heights, Barcelona have gone through the motions lately. Their defeat last night meant the side have now failed to win four of their last seven games in all competitions.

It was their second consecutive loss, with Girona beating them 4-2 at the Camp Nou at the weekend in a surprise result, as the Catalans have now conceded seven goals in their last two games.

Clearly, Xavi's side have lost steam lately. Their poor form is reflected in their fourth position on the La Liga table too, languishing seven points off leaders Girona. Tough fixtures against Valencia, Real Betis and Villarreal are all coming up for the Blaugrana.

With the Supercopa de Espana also scheduled in January, Barcelona have a chance to win another title.