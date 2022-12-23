Barcelona told to pay €15 million to sign France defender - Reports

Barcelona have made it a priority to sign a new right-back and reinforce their defense. While Hector Bellerin was signed in the summer, the former Arsenal defender is yet to impress for the Blaugrana. Xavi's side will also not be able to make a new signing due to financial fair play issues.

Hence, they will have to wait until summer to make a new addition. The Catalan giants have identified a few stars as their potential new-signing. While they are very interested in Diogo Dalot, Manchester United triggered the Portuguese's one-year contract extension. The Red Devils want the player long-term.

Villareal's Juan Foyth is also on Barcelona's shortlist. However, his price tag is more than what the Mes que Un club are looking to spend.

Now, according to SPORT, Blaugranas have turned their attention to Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard. Pavard is currently at loggerheads with his club coach Julian Nagelsmann. He is expected to leave next summer.

And with Pavard's contract set to expire in 2024, Blaugranas can get the player for as little as €15 million. Given the player is a proven performer at the highest level and already a FIFA World Cup winner, the meager fee could prove to be a bargain for the France international.

However, there a few concerns involving Pavard. He has already expressed interest in being a central defender role moving forward in his career. The 26-year-old has also had disciplinary issues for both his club and country.

Pavard has also attracted interest from several Premier League and Serie A clubs. Hence, the Catalan club will need to step their foot on the gas if they are to sign Pavard.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has fired back at Barcelona president Joan Laporta

SPORTEL Monaco Sports Media & Media Convention Day 2.

Joan Laporta recently said that the La Liga giants are far behind Premier League clubs in terms of spending power. Javier Tebas has now hit back at Laporta as he wrote on Twitter:

“Dear Laporta, I’m showing you the TV rights for Barcelona compared to Premier League clubs. You’re just as competitive. La Liga earns less money, and you earn less than the Premier League’s biggest clubs. You should inform yourself before criticizing.” (via GOAL)

Poll : 0 votes