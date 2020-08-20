Barcelona Transfer News: Ansu Fati hires Jorge Mendes as agent in place of Lionel Messi's brother

According to reports in the Spanish media, Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati has reportedly hired Jorge Mendes as his new agent. Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo Messi served as Ansu Fati's agent for the past season and the change in personnel does not bode well for a struggling Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are currently in the middle of a massive overhaul and have removed the likes of Quique Setien and Eric Abidal from their posts. Lionel Messi has also reportedly threatened to leave Barcelona if the club fails to correct its course.

Ansu Fati has been a revelation for Barcelona in La Liga this season and is one of the Catalans' chief attacking threats alongside Lionel Messi. Barcelona has endured one of the most difficult seasons in its history and the teenager's decision to part with Lionel Messi's brother may have dire implications for the club.

Jorge Mendes has often put clubs in a tough spot in the past and has established himself as a super-agent in Europe. Mendes is the agent of Lionel Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo and does not have the best of relationships with Barcelona.

Ansu Fati has been sensational this season

Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig have been the only bright spots in an otherwise miserable season for Barcelona. Lionel Messi's heroics in La Liga were unable to inspire a disjointed Catalan side to the La Liga title this season and the club also failed to impress in the Copa del Rey.

The Champions League campaign, however, was the most bitter pill to swallow. Barcelona suffered arguably the most humiliating defeat in its history last week in Lisbon as Bayern Munich put the Blaugrana to the sword with an 8-2 thrashing. The defeat prompted strong reactions from Barcelona fans and has shockingly led to Lionel Messi considering his options.

Lionel Messi has stayed at the club for over two decades and his departure at this junction would be catastrophic for a Barcelona side that has suffered from grotesque management decisions in the past. Ansu Fati is a prodigious talent but may not be able to carry a Barcelona side that is intent on winning all the competitions it takes part in.

Barcelona's recent appointment of former defender Ronald Koeman has drawn a mixed reaction from the club's fanbase. The Dutch manager is set to meet Lionel Messi this weekend to discuss Barcelona's sporting project and his plans for a team that has flattered to deceive in the recent past.

Koeman has placed an emphasis on young players in his past endeavours and Ansu Fati is likely to be a prominent part of Barcelona's evolution over the next few years.

Ronald Koeman is the new Barcelona manager

Ronald Koeman has a massive job on his hands and his task is reportedly to convince Lionel Messi to stay in Barcelona. The club does have a few promising youngsters like Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig and Koeman will have to ensure that their careers follow an accelerated path.

Barcelona is in dire need of optimism and only time will tell whether Ronald Koeman can give the club a shot in the arm.

