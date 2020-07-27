Barcelona are on the lookout for a full-back and ESPN claim that have their eyes set on a Premier League defender. Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has been linked with a shock move to Barcelona by the report.

The Catalan side are keen on signing the Red Devils star who has lost his place in the starting XI. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been using Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fosu-Mensah at right-back this season while Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are fighting for the left-back spot.

That leaves Dalot with absolutely no chance of making it to the starting XI and ESPN claim that Barcelona are trying to take advantage of it. The Spanish side have Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto fighting for the right-back spot while Jordi Alba has only Júnior Firpo fighting for a place on the left flank.

The Catalans are actively looking for a left-back and have Yuri Berchiche and Pervis Estupiñán on the radar. Barcelona are looking for additions that would not cost them a lot and Dalot seems to be the perfect option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on transfers

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that they are planning things behind the scenes but has not hinted at any possible signings. He has claimed that they will not be highly active but reports suggest that Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are their top targets this summer.

“Quite a lot of planning going on. When do we start the league? That is obviously determined by how far we go in Europe, so you can’t really decide on the training programme. There’s so many small decisions and of course sometimes transfers are out of our hands as well.

"If the team is going well, what do we need and what don’t we need? That is the way we’re working and you’ve got to plan for different scenarios."

"Uncertainty of dates, how much holiday can we give them and what will next season look like…it’s a little bit up in the air.”

Selling Dalot would not be the worst transfer business for United this summer as he is not being used by Solskjaer even when the others are injured.