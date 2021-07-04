Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan interested in midfielder, Tottenham Hotspur make inquiry for outcast and more | 3rd July, 2021

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing a Barcelona midfielder and are prepared to make a move for him this summer.

Elsewhere, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Barcelona over a move for a player whom Ronald Koeman has deemed surplus to requirements.

With all that in mind, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Barcelona on 3rd July, 2021

AC Milan interested in signing Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has struggled with injuries at Barcelona

AC Milan are reportedly weighing up a move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho. The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the club under Ronald Koeman, and the Catalan giants could part ways with him to reduce their burgeoning wage bill.

According to Marca, AC Milan are ready to match Coutinho's wage demands in order to bring him to the San Siro this summer. Italy's tax benefits will mean that the club will have no problems paying the Brazilian's wages if they do sign him.

Barcelona to end left-back search

Jordi ALba is reaching the twilight of his career

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to sign a left-back this summer and are ready to keep their faith in the players who are already at the club.

According to Marca, Barcelona will be promoting Alejandro Balde to the first team as a back-up to Jordi Alba. They will also rely on Sergino Dest's versatility to fill in at both full-back positions.

The report states that Barcelona are prioritizing signing a midfielder this summer. The Catalan giants do not want to waste money on a left-back when they can promote a promising youngster like Balde to the senior team.

Tottenham Hotspur make inquiry for Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic in action for Barcelona

Following his appointment as Tottenham Hotspur's director of football, Fabio Paratici has reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a move for Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian played at Juventus for five years before moving to the Camp Nou last summer.

According to SPORT, Pjanic is one of the players that Barcelona are keen to move on from this summer in order to reduce their wage bill. The midfielder has been the subject of a lot of interest from Italy, with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan all ready to make a move for him.

