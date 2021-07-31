Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Antoine Griezmann update, Premier League side targeting forward and more | 31st July 2021

Atletico Madrid's president has provided an update on their pursuit of Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann. Elsewhere, a Barcelona forward is in discussions to join a Premier League side this summer, with only personal terms yet to be agreed upon.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Barcelona on 31st July, 2021.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Atletico Madrid president provides Antoine Griezmann update

Griezmann in action for France

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has provided an update on the club's pursuit of Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann. The Blaugrana were locked in negotiations with Atleti over a swap deal involving Griezmann and Spanish midfielder Saul earlier this month. However, that deal seems to have fallen through.

Cerezo was asked about whether the club are still interested in signing Griezmann this summer, to which he replied:

"We do not rule out anything, but what we can say is that Griezmann is not an easy signing. It’s a difficult operation."

FC Barcelona are reportedly attempting a swap deal with Manchester City involving Antoine Griezmann, after nothing materialised from similar discussions with Atletico Madrid. #SLInt



MORE: https://t.co/DQx9HKvyBz pic.twitter.com/Vuq5CguWe0 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) July 23, 2021

West Ham close in on Martin Braithwaite

Braithwaite starred for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Premier League side West Ham are close to agreeing to a deal to sign Danish forward Martin Braithwaite. The Dane has been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona following the arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

According to SPORT, West Ham are confident of signing Braithwaite and have agreed to a fee of €15 million for the forward. The report states that the 30-year old is negotiating personal terms with the club and should be joining them in the near future.

#SPORT |

15M offer for Braithwaite from West Ham has been accepted, now pending the player's confirmation. pic.twitter.com/WB55xN13kN — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 30, 2021

Barcelona interested in Manchester United defender

Lindelof in action for Manchester United.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof and are considering offering a swap deal for the Swede. The centre-back has found himself lower down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

According to El Gol Digital, Barcelona are surprisingly willing to offer French superstar Antoine Griezmann in a swap deal to get the transfer over the line. The Blaugrana are desperate to get the Frenchman's salary off their wage bill as they look to re-sign Lionel Messi before the start of the 2021-22 season.

However, given the disparity in terms of the quality of the two players, it is unlikely that Barcelona would allow Griezmann to leave in a straight swap for Lindelof. They are likely to demand Manchester United to pay them a considerable fee.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar