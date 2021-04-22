Barcelona News Roundup: Club to offer striker a 2-year deal, Laporta makes controversial Super League claim and more - 22nd April 2021

Barcelona will be aware that they need a win to pile the pressure on current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid when they welcome Getafe to the Camp Nou on Thursday.

The Blaugrana come into the game on the back of a thumping 4-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final, which helped Ronald Koeman lift the first trophy during his tenure at the club.

Despite losing to Real Madrid in their last game in the league, Barcelona are still firmly in the title race at the moment. On that note, let’s take a look at the top Barcelona news on 22nd April 2021.

Barcelona to offer striker a two-year deal

Sergio Aguero

Barcelona are ready to offer Sergio Aguero a two-year deal in a bid to secure his signature, according to Football Espana via TyC Sports. The Manchester City legend has already confirmed that he will leave the Premier League side at the end of the season.

The Catalans are the favorites to land the Argentinean this summer, a move which they believe will help keep Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. It was previously believed that Barcelona’s preference for year-long rolling contracts would hinder their attempts to sign Aguero.

However, in order to fend off Juventus, who could offer the Argentinean a more lucrative salary, the Catalans are willing to change their stance and have even begun negotiations with the player’s agent.

Barcelona have made contact with Sergio Aguero and offered him a two-year contract.



{TYC Sports}

Barcelona president makes controversial Super League claim

Joan Laporte

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his views on the controversial Super League, claiming that it is absolutely necessary. The breakaway European competition was announced with 12 clubs in European football signing up for the new league. However, only the Catalans and Real Madrid remain in the mix at the moment.

Speaking to TV3, the Barcelona president expressed his support for the creation of the Super League. However, he added that the final decision regarding participation would rest in the hands of the clubs involved. Laporta also claimed that reforms were required in the Champions League to help the bigger clubs survive.

“The big clubs contribute a lot of resources and we have to voice our opinion about how the economic side is shared out,” said Laporta.

Barcelona midfielder reveals recovery after knee surgery is slow

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is currently sidelined after undergoing knee surgery in January. The Brazilian was expected to get back to full fitness in three months. However, he had to undergo another operation in April and is no closer to returning to action at the moment.

Coutinho recently revealed, via a social media post, that his recovery has been slow. The Barcelona midfielder, however, remains optimistic about getting back to his best soon.

“Every day is a new battle, demanding my best! Recovery is slow, requires patience and dedication. Challenges always motivate me. I am working hard and I am convinced that I will return to the best of my ability doing what I love the most," wrote Coutinho.

📱 Coutinho on IG: "Every day is a new battle, which demands my maximum! Recovery is slow, requires patience and dedication. The challenges have always motivated me. I'm working hard and I'm convinced I'll come back better and stronger to do what I love most." pic.twitter.com/yHRAQXIzeO — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) April 21, 2021