Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana contemplating move for Liverpool midfielder; Xavi sanctions Dani Alves return to Camp Nou, and more - 12th November 2021

Barcelona have endured a difficult season so far. They are ninth in La Liga after 12 games, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are contemplating a move for a former player who currently plays for Liverpool. Elsewhere, new manager Xavi has reportedly given the green light for the return of Dani Alves to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 12th November 2021.

Barcelona contemplating move for Thiago Alcantara

Barcelona are contemplating a move for Thiago Alcantara.

Barcelona are contemplating a move for Thiago Alcantara, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

New Blaugrana manager Xavi is a huge fan of the Liverpool midfielder, and is pushing for his return to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are looking to usher in a new era under Xavi, so the Spaniard wants his countryman to be a part of the club's rebuild.

Alcantara rose through the ranks at Barcelona, but left the club in 2013 to join Bayern Munich. After seven successful seasons with the Bavarians, the Spaniard joined Liverpool in 2020. However, his time at Anfield has hardly been rosy.

The 30-year-old has managed just 37 appearances with The Reds, registering one goal and an assist. Despite his struggles, the Blaugrana hold their former player in high regard.

Barcelona are looking to add a new midfielder to their ranks next year. They already have the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Denis Zakaria and Saul Niguez on their wish list.

However, Xavi is eager for a reunion with Thiago Alcantara, given that the latter has prior experience in La Liga. The Liverpool star would also be a fabulous fit for Xavi's tactics, but it is not clear whether The Reds would entertain the idea of Alcantara's departure.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the player, and is unlikely to let Alcantara leave without a fight.

Xavi sanctions Dani Alves return to Camp Nou

Xavi has asked Barcelona to bring Dani Alves back to the Camp Nou.

Xavi has asked Barcelona to bring Dani Alves back to the Camp Nou, Marca reports.

The Brazilian enjoyed eight fruitful seasons with the Blaugrana before departing in 2016. Xavi is ready to make his former teammate his first signing at the club since taking charge. The Spaniard believes Alves' experience could be pivotal in Barcelona's rebuild in the post-Lionel Messi era.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Laporta said few days ago: “Alves also offered us his help on a sporting perspective”. Meeting scheduled between Dani Alves and Barcelona board for his comeback, confirmed. Xavi wants him as per @albert_roge , Koeman said no - now it’s time for contract talks with Dani. 🇧🇷 #FCB Laporta said few days ago: “Alves also offered us his help on a sporting perspective”. Meeting scheduled between Dani Alves and Barcelona board for his comeback, confirmed. Xavi wants him as per @albert_roge, Koeman said no - now it’s time for contract talks with Dani. 🇧🇷 #FCBLaporta said few days ago: “Alves also offered us his help on a sporting perspective”. https://t.co/DPJ0vJJprN

Alves could also be an astute addition to the squad, thanks to his qualities on the pitch. Barcelona lack a proper backup at right-back, so the 38-year-old could cover for Sergino Dest in the position.

Sergio Aguero rubbishes retirement rumours

Sergio Aguero has denied rumours suggesting he is ready to hang up his boots.

Sergio Aguero has denied rumours suggesting he is ready to hang up his boots. The Argentinean joined Barcelona this summer, but his career has hit a standstill owing to injury. Aguero is currently sidelined for three months due to a heart condition.

Recent rumours suggested he is contemplating retirement, but the Argentinean has rubbished those claims on Twitter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"In response to the rumours (on Friday), I can tell you that I am following the instructions of the club's doctors, carrying out tests and treatment and to see how I evolve within 90 days. Always think positive," Aguero wrote.

Edited by Bhargav