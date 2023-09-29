Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Anthony Martial; club suffer Giovani Lo Celso blow, and more - September 29, 2023

Barcelona host Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday (September 29) in La Liga. Manager Xavi will look to pick up all three points after stumbling against Mallorca in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Giovani Lo Celso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 29, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Anthony Martial

Barcelona are interested in Anthony Martial, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French forward is a peripheral figure at Manchester United following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer. The Red Devils are likely to let Martial go for a fair price.

The 27-year-old has been troubled with injuries and lack of form during his stay at Old Trafford. Martial can be a handful when fit, and manager Erik ten Hag afforded him multiple opportunities to stake a claim in the starting XI last season. However, the Frenchman failed to make the most of those chances and is now an isolated figure in the first team.

The Blaugrana are attentive to the situation as they look for attacking solutions in January. The La Liga giants are going through financial difficulties recentrly and have targeted cost effective options. Martial has emerged as an option to strenthen the attack, with Barcelona looking to add cover for the ageing Robert Lewandowski.

They're likely to suggest a six-month loan, but the Red Devils would prefer a permanent exit. Martial's contract with United expires in the summer of 2024, but there's an option for an additional year. Manchester United will have to trigger that clause before a loan deal becomes feasible in January.

Blaugrana suffer Giovani Lo Celso blow

Giovani Lo Celso is unlikely to move in January.

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their attempts to sign Giovani Lo Celso in the winter transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentinean doesn't want to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of the season. The 27-year-old was linked with the Blaugrana this summer but ended up staying with Spurs. However, he has struggled for game time under new boss Ange Postecoglou, prompting talks of a departure at the turn of the year.

The Blaugrana remain hot on his heels, and it was previously believed that Tottenham would be willing to sanction a departure in January. However, Postecoglou wants the player to stay and has the Argentinean firmly in his plans.

Lo Celso is also ready to stay with the north London side and fight for his place in the team.

Barcelona face Manchester United competition for Arthur Vermeeren

The Blaugrana face competition from Manchester United for the services of Arthur Vermeeren, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Belgian midfielder has caught the eye with Royal Antwerp, turning heads at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have held talks with the Belgian side regarding a transfer in 2024. The 18-year-old is valued at €20 million, and Antwerp are willing to let him leave.

The La Liga champions are contemplating a move for Vermeeren next summer, but a final decision regarding the matter hasn't been made yet. However, the Red Devils are planning to spoil their plans.

Ten Hag has identified midfield as his Achilles heel and remains keen to bring in reinforcements. He has identified the 18-year-old as a target. Given Barcelona's poor financial situation, United could have an advantage in the race for the player.