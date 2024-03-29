Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Jorginho; Aston Villa advised to target Fermin Lopez, and more - March 29, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga game with Las Palmas at home on Saturday, March 30. Xavi's team are second in the league after 29 games, eight points behind Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Arsenal midfielder Jorginho. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have been advised to move for Barca attacker Fermin Lopez this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 29, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Jorginho

Jorginho has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are hoping to secure the services of Jorginho this summer, according to SPORT.

The Italian midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Blaugrana are in the market for a new pivot midfielder, and Jorginho could be an interesting choice for the job.

The 32-year-old has been in and out of the first team at the Emirates and could be open to a new adventure this summer. His contract situation also makes Jorginho an ideal signing for the La Liga champions, who cannot afford to spend too much money on new faces due to their well-documented financial woes.

Aston Villa advised to target Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez has been a hit at the Camp Nou this season.

Former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton reckons the club should move for Fermin Lopez this summer.

The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation for Barcelona this season, registering six goals and one assist in 31 outings across competitions. The 20-year-old has helped the club deal with multiple injury issues in the middle of the park this campaign.

A recent report from SPORT has linked the Villans with the player. Speaking to Villa News, Hutton said that Lopez's experience could be a bonus for his former side.

"He’s only 20, I think he’s played a lot of games for Barcelona this season, they have had injuries don’t get me wrong, but it’s given him the ability to come in and play regular football and have a look at him.

"Is he going to play that guy who’s going to be playing every single week when their main guys come back? I don’t know, I’m not sure. Are Barcelona willing to sacrifice him, but still make a lot of money for him?" said Hutton.

He continued:

“I like teams that look to the future and development to bring players in. Yes, they can play now, but they’re going to get better in time, but we have an experienced player coming in that’s going to help us right at this moment.”

The 20-year-old's contract with the La Liga champions runs till 2027.

Xavi heaps praise on Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a spectacular season.

Xavi has spoken highly of Lamine Yamal following a breakthrough season. The Spanish forward exploded into the scene at the Camp Nou, registering six goals and seven assists from 39 appearances. Still only 16, Yamal is tipped to become Lionel Messi's heir at the club.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Xavi termed the youngster as a differential player.

“I see him very calm. He is very measured in the sense that he is directing everything that is happening to him very well, despite his young age. He is a mature person, he is responsible, he is aware of the situation he is experiencing.

"He’s very humble, and he’s showing us that he’s a differential player. He is a player that can mark an era in football, especially at Barcelona. Hopefully, we can always enjoy him at this level," said Xavi.

He continued:

“We do specific work, physical strength. He’s a teenage boy who’s growing up. On a mental level, he is a cheerful, joking boy, who is digesting very well what is happening to him.

"He’s also enjoying himself; he’s happy. The team is helping him. … I see him happy, it’s all positive.”

There's a rising interest in the Spaniard's services, but the Blaugrana are unlikely to let him go anytime soon.