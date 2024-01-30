Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Roberto De Zerbi; club want Giovani Lo Celso, and more - January 30, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations for their La Liga game with Osasuna at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (January 31). Manager Xavi needs a win to snap a two-game losing streak across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have identified Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as a possible replacement for Xavi, who's leaving at the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are hoping to complete a loan move for Giovani Lo Celso in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 30, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have zeroed in on Roberto De Zerbi as a possible replacement for Xavi, according to Marca.

The Italian manager has worked wonders at Brighton & Hove Albion, transforming their fortunes impressively. The Camp Nou hierarchy are pleased with his efforts and believe he could be the ideal candidate to take over from Xavi.

The Spanish manager recently announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. Xavi has failed to get his team firing on all cylinders this campaign and has been under fire for a while.

The 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal over the weekend in La Liga proved to be the final nail on the coffin. The La Liga giants were already searching for his replacement over the last few weeks, and the process has intensified now.

De Zerbi has emerged as a possible candidate and fits the profile being pursued by Barcelona. The Italian manager is under contract till 2026, and the Seagulls are planning to add another year to his deal. The Premier League side also want to double his wages in a bid to keep him at the Amex.

The Blaugrana are hoping to prise him away, but De Zerbi is not the only option for the club. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also on their radar, but there’s a general belief that he's unlikely to leave the Emirates anytime soon. Youth team coach Rafael Marquez is another option for the La Liga giants to consider.

Blaugrana want Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona remain keen to sign Giovani Lo Celso on loan before the end of the winter transfer window, according to Todofichajes.

The Argentinean midfielder is a peripheral figure at Tottenham Hotspur and has struggled for chances under Ange Postecoglou. Lo Celso has appeared just 12 times across competitions for the London side this season, starting six.

The Blaugran are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and also wanted to sign him last summer. Xavi is keen to bolster the middle of the park in January and is pushing to sign Lo Celso in a temporary deal.

Spurs would prefer to offload the Argentinean permanently, as his contract expires in 18 months. Unfortunately, the Spanish champions’ poor financial situation makes a permanent move virtually impossible in January.

Barcelona interested in Sergi Cardona

Sergi Cardona could be on the move this summer.

Barcelona are hoping to complete a Bosman move for Sergi Cardona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish left-back has caught the eye with Las Palmas this season, registering 22 appearances and setting up one goal. His efforts have turned heads at the Camp Nou, especially aas his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are looking to improve their options at left-back, and Cardona has emerged as a cost-effective candidate. Alejandro Balde has struggled for consistency, so the club want to add competition to the position. Alex Valle, on loan to Levante from Barcelona, is another option for the job.