Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Sergi Altimira; Xavi has confidence in Oriol Romeu, and more - October 7, 2023

Barcelona take on Granada at Los Carmenes on Sunday (October 8) in La Liga. They have won six and drawn two of their eight league games this season.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions are interested in Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira. Elsewhere, Blaugrana manager Xavi is confident that midfielder Oriol Romeu will soon regain his form.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 7, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Sergi Altimira

Barcelona are planning to bring Sergi Altimira back to the Camp Nou, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish midfielder rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou before leaving for CE Sabadell in 2019. He caught the attention of Real Betis, who opted to bring him in this summer. The 22-year-old is yet to establish himself at the Benito Villamarin, registering just three appearances across competitions this season.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a young defensive midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets, who left to join Inter Miami this summer. The La Liga giants have their eyes on Altimira as a possible candidate for the job.

While there are others names in the club's wishlist, the 22-year-old is preferred by Xavi. The Spanish manager has given his green signal to the move, and Barcelona will target him in 2024.

Xavi has Oriol Romeu confidence

Oriol Romeu arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Xavi is least bothered about Oriol Romeu's recent poor form, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish midfielder joined Barcelona from Girona this summer and hit the ground running. The 32-year-old has appeared 10 times across competitions for the club, registering one assist.

However, he has struggled in recent games and was targetted by FC Porto in the midweek UEFA Champions League, which Barca won 1-0 away. The situation has raised concerns about the player's suitability for the role, but Xavi remains unperturbed.

The Spanish manager reckons the absence of Frenkie de Jong has hurt Romeu's performances in recent games. Xavi is confident that the player can turn things around.

Luis de la Fuente heaps praise on Lamine Yamal

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente reckons Lamine Yamal is an exceptional talent who deserves his place in the national team.

The 16-year-old has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Barcelona. His efforts have seen him break into the La Roja squad this year. Yamal marked his international debut against Georgia last month with a goal in his team's 7-1 win.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, De La Fuente also said that it's unfair to question Lamine Yamal's selection for the national side.

"We always make sure that the process is as reasonable as possible, but there are footballers who knock down the door before others. He has exceptional conditions, and his performance will determine what we can give him," said De La Fuente.

He continued:

"Remember when Messi or Maradona played when they were 16? Now it seems sacrilegious to debate whether they should play when they are 16 years old. You don’t have to set limits for players like that."

The Spain manager added that Yamal has the ability to add another dimension to the national team.

"He has earned it. He knows what we are going to ask of him. There are players who are capable of giving an extra plus and who may even feel more comfortable at their club, which I don’t think is the case.

"And Ferran is one of them, one of those who can give that extra in the national team. And he can also play in several positions," said De La Fuente.

Yamal recently signed a new deal with the Blaugrana till 2026 to end any speculation regarding his future.