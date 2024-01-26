Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Thomas Partey; club willing to offload Jules Kounde, and more - January 26, 2024

Barcelona take on Villarreal on Saturday (January 27) in La Liga. Manager Xavi will be desperate to return to winning ways after a 4-2 extra time defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are open to cashing in on defender Jules Kounde this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 26, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Thomas Partey, according to Marca. The Ghanaian midfielder is recovering from a hamstring injury but is expected to regain full fitness soon.

However, his place in Arsenal’s starting XI is under doubt following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer. The English midfielder has become a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta, who also has his eyes on Martin Zubimendi as Rice’s ideal partner.

The situation has raised doubts regarding Partey’s future at the Emirates, and the Blaugrana are monitoring the situation with interest. Xavi remains in the market for midfielder reinforcements, and a new pivot remains high up on the agenda.

Partey could be an option, but the Spanish champions’ poor finances could play spoilsport in any deal. For now, the 30-year-old remains fully focussed on regaining his place at the Gunners.

Blaugrana willing to offload Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde’s future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air.

Barcelona are considering letting Jules Kounde leave this summer, according to SPORT.

The Blaugrana saw off stiff competitions from Chelsea to sign the French defender in 2022, but he has failed to live up to expectations. The rise of Pau Cubarsi, who was excellent against Real Betis last weekend, could also prompt the Spanish champions to cash in on Kounde.

The Frenchman has been a shadow of his former self at the Camp Nou and is apparently unhappy at the club. One of the main reasons for his frustration is at being utilised in an unfamiliar right-back position.

The 25-year-old has publicly expressed a desire to play as a centre-back but has often been used as a full-back this campaign.

Chicago Fire not in talks for Robert Lewandowski, confirms manager

Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to move to the MLS right now.

Chicago Fire manager Frank Klopas has rubbished talk of a move for Robert Lewandowski this year.

The Polish striker has not been in his elements for Barcelona, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. Lewandowski has 13 goals and five assists in 28 outings across competitions this campaign.

The 35-year-old has been criticised for his form recently and remains linked with an exit from the Camp Nou. SPORT have reported that the Blaugrana are willing to let him go at the end of the season, should the player desire. A move to the Middle East or MLS has been touted, with Chicago emerging as a surprise destination.

However, speaking recently, as cited by Pro Soccer Wire, Klopas said that Lewandowski is unlikely to leave the Spanish champions right now.

"It’s not feasible. Every team in (MLS) would want Lewandowski to come.

"But, unfortunately, he has two years left in his contract. Barcelona paid over $50 million to get him, so I don’t think it’s a player that’s going to be coming into MLS, especially right now," said Klopas.

Barcelona have brought in Vitor Roque to eventually fill Lewandowski’s shoes.