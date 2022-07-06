Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana last resort for Cristiano Ronaldo, says journalist; Sergio Busquets to leave next year, and more - July 6, 2022

Barcelona recently welcomed Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to their roster. However, manager Xavi is pushing for more signings as he looks to fight for silverware next season.

Meanwhile, Portuguese journalist Nuno Luz believes the Blaugrana are the last resort for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, Sergio Busquets will leave the Camp Nou next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on July 6, 2022:

Barcelona last resort for Cristiano Ronaldo, says Portuguese journalist

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to leave Manchester United this summer.

Barcelona are the last resort for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to Portuguese journalist Nuno Luz.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unsettled at Manchester United and wants to leave this summer. His agent Jorge Mendes is working to secure a move away from Old Trafford, and the Blaugrana have been linked with the 37-year-old (as per Managing Barca).

However, speaking to Radio Marca, Luz said that Ronaldo is unlikely to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) is not very happy at Manchester United and wants to leave; he wants to find a solution, and we will see what happens. In football, when you are not happy in a place, you try to look for a solution. But it's not going to be easy," said Luz.

He added:

"It's not going to be easy because it's not easy to find space for Cristiano Ronaldo; there aren't many teams with the financial conditions to sign him. Real Madrid don't want him, and Barcelona would be the last resort. We have to look at the clubs with whom (Jorge) Mendes has more contacts, and we mustn't forget Atletico Madrid."

Mendes concluded:

"It's still early days. He is training here in Lisbon at the moment, but we will see what happens. Cristiano will have to go where Mendes gets him a solution, because there are not many clubs that have that capacity. What might seem impossible now in a week's time might not be".

Sergio Busquets set to leave Camp Nou next summer

Sergio Busquets was a regular under Xavi last season.

Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona next summer, according to Mundo Deportivo via Forbes.

The Spanish midfielder is set to turn 34 next week and is already in the final year of his current contract. He continues to be a pivotal part of Xavi’s midfield, but the Blaugrana expect him to leave next year when his contract runs out.

Busquets is likely to move to the MLS, with Inter Miami emerging as his next destination. Several clubs from the MLS wanted to sign the Spaniard this summer, but he has turned them down. Busquets wants to honour his contract with the Blaugrana and could leave the club as a free agent next year.

Blaugrana want €8 million for Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona want €8 million to part ways with Martin Braithwaite this summer, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle. The Danish striker is not a regular under Xavi but is reluctant to leave the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana remain eager to cash in on him this summer to raise funds for new arrivals.

Braithwaite dropped down the pecking order this year after the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres. His situation is expected to worsen with the impending arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

The La Liga giants have informed Braithwaite that he's surplus to requirements, but the 31-year-old has shown no urgency in securing an exit. The Blaugrana have taken the matter into their own hands now and are in touch with a few Premier League clubs to facilitate a move.

