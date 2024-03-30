Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana plan Frenkie de Jong exit; club eyeing Khephren Thuram, and more - March 30, 2024

Barcelona host Las Palmas at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday, March 30, in La Liga. Xavi's team are second in the league after 29 games, trailing leaders Real Madrid by eight points.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to cash in on midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have set their sights on Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 30, 2024:

Barcelona plan Frenkie de Jong exit

Frenkie de Jong could leave the Camp Nou this summer

Barcelona are planning to offload Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to AS. The 26-year-old is among the finest midfielders in the world right now and is also a first-team regular for the club.

This season, De Jong has appeared 27 times across competitions, registering two goals. While the La Liga giants would prefer to keep the Dutchman at the Camp Nou, his exorbitant wages are posing a problem for the club.

De Jong is apparently the club's highest paid player right now, earning over €700,000 per week. Barcelona are planning to offload the player to address their financial woes.

There's no dearth of interest in the 26-year-old at the moment. Manchester United are long-term admirers of De Jong and could launch an offensive for the Dutchman, if he agrees a move to Old Trafford.

Blaugrana eyeing Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning a move for Khephren Thuram this summer, according to SPORT.

The La Liga giants remain on the hunt for midfield reinforcements ahead of the new campaign and have their eyes on the Frenchman. Thuram has been in inspired form for Nice this season, registering one goal im 22 games across competitions.

His efforts have convinced the Blaugrana, who are planning to move for the player at the end of the campaign. The 23-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 club expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

Nice are reportedly hoping to offload him for €35 million, but Barcelona plan to negotiate an even better deal. However, there's likely to be a lot of competition for Thuram, who also has admirers at AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Raphinha, says journalist

Raphinha has admirers at north London.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a move for Raphinha, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian forward is no longer first choice at Barcelona, thanks to Lamine Yamal's emergence. However, Raphinha has still managed five goals and 10 assists in 28 outings across competitions.

The Blaugrana are looking to cash in on the player to address their financial woes, and Spurs are interested. The 27-year-old already has the experience of playing in the Premier League with Leeds United and could hit the ground running in London.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams will be a better option for Tottenham.

"I’m not very expectant over Raphinha, even though Tottenham are interested in him. They have a few like him on their list but I get the feeling he is on it more in hope than expectation. This is a serious talent.

"I know he has not set the world alight at Barcelona, but he has been desperate to make that move work out, and he’s still in the starting XI for Brazil, so this is a player who retains high value in the market and Barca would deal with that accordingly if interested parties make contact," said Jones.

He continued:

"I have a feeling that if Spurs sign a player from La Liga it might be more likely they try for Nico Williams. He’s on the list too and actually might be a better fit at a better price."

Williams signed a new contract with the Basque club in December but remains linked with an exit ahead of the summer.