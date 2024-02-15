Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana plan Frenkie de Jong exit; club set Raphinha asking price, and more - February 15, 2024

Barcelona lock horns with Celta Vigo at the Balaidos on Saturday (February 17) in La Liga. Xavi’s men are third after 24 games, 10 points adrift of bitter rivals and leaders Real Madrid (61).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are ready to offload midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer. Elsewhere, the reigning La Liga champions have set their asking price for attacker Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 15, 2024:

Barcelona plan Frenkie de Jong exit

Frenkie de Jong could be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are willing to offload Frenkie de Jong this summer for €100 million, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutch midfielder’s future at the Camp Nou has been subject to speculation for a while. De Jong is a key figure in the starting XI under Xavi and has appeared 23 times across competitions this season.

However, the Blaugrana are planning to listen to offers for the 26-year-old to help address their poor finances. Manchester United are long-term admirers of De Jong and have tried to bring him to Old Trafford, albeit without success.

The Red Devils have retained their interest in the Dutchman, as per The Daily Mail, and will move for him if the opportunity arises this year. De Jong had previously said that he wanted to stay with the La Liga champions but could be open for a move now.

Blaugrana set Raphinha asking price

Raphinha (left) has struggled to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will allow Raphinha to leave for £60 million this summer, according to MARCA.

The Brazilian forward is subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who want to bring him back to the Premier League this year. Raphinha first rose to prominence with Leeds United in England before joining the Blaugrana in 2022.

However, he has failed to live up to expectations and is no longer a guaranteed starter. The 27-year-old has four goals and seven assists in 21 outings across competitions this season.

The emergence of Lamine Yamal, though, has pushed the player down the pecking order, and Barca are ready to cash in on him. Spurs are attentive to the situation and could secure Raphinha's services for the aforementioned price.

Barcelona not in talks with managerial candidates, says Fabrizio Romano

The reigning La Liga champions are yet to initiate talks with potential managerial candidates to replace Xavi, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish manager has announced his decision to leave at the end of the season following a poor campaign. The Blaugrana’s faltering title defence has seen the team well short in the title race and unlikely to make up lost ground.

They lost to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final last month before getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinal. Xavi’s decision to leave has thrust Barcelona into action, with multiple names reported as possible replacements.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blaugrana are yet to decide on their targets.

“There have been a number of names linked with the Barcelona manager’s post and I already told you days ago guys that nothing is decided.

"It will take time. Every day, we have different reports from Barcelona. For example, we heard Klopp being mentioned for seven days, and, now, he’s disappeared from media reports,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Nothing is done or concrete now with any of the managers being mentioned – Tuchel, Flick, De Zerbi.

"In my opinion, Roberto De Zerbi would be fantastic for the position, but it’s also very difficult to get him due to the release clause written into his contract.”

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool this summer but wants to take a break before he returns to management.