Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana planning to offload Ansu Fati; Sergi Roberto likely to leave, and more - October 1, 2023

Barcelona remain unbeaten across competitions this season under Xavi. The Spanish manager is planning to defend the league title and also have one eye on the Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to cash in on on-loan attacker Ansu Fati. Elsewhere, midfielder Sergi Roberto is expected to leave in 2024. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 1, 2023.

Barcelona planning to offload Ansu Fati

Barcelona are planning to offload Ansu Fati next summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward was once touted as the next best thing out of La Masia.

However, things have quickly gone downhill for the player in recent seasons. Injuries and lack of form have hurt his chances with the club. The 20-year-old opted to join Brighton & Hove Albion on loan this summer.

While he's yet to kick off at the Amex, the La Liga champions are hoping that Fati can increase his market value by reclaiming his mojo with the Seagulls. He's no longer part of the plans for Xavi, and Barcelona are planning to cash in on the player next summer.

espite his struggles, the 20-year-old’s stock remains high. If he manages to click with Brighton, it could work to the benefit of all parties.

Sergi Roberto likely to leave

Sergi Roberto is likely to leave Barcelona in 2024, according to SPORT. The Spanish utilityman rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and earned his first team bow in 2010.

He has been part of the first team but has dropped down the pecking order recently. Roberto was appointed the captain this summer following the departure of the legendary Sergio Busquets to MLS club Inter Miami on a free transfer.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled for game time under Xavi. The Spanish manager has opted to use Joao Cancelo in the right-back position, with Ronald Araujo and even Jules Kounde preferred to Roberto.

There’s also severe competition for places in midfield, which has made the 31-year-old surplus to requirements. Although Xavi is fond of his compatriot, the player remains keen to leave in search of regular football.

Ernesto Valverde opens up on Camp Nou tenure

Ernesto Valverde is in charge of Athletic Bilbao.

Ernesto Valverde has said that he has no regrets about his stint with Barcelona. The Spanish manager took charge of the club in 2017 and oversaw a difficult period.

Although he won the league twice, along with the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup, his tenure marked the onset of difficult days for the Blaugrana. However, speaking recently as cited by Barca Universal, Valverde said that his time with the La Liga champions was a success.

“I was a manager for another team, and I was called to manage Barca. I replaced a great manager (Luis Enrique), with a great team. Neymar left, and I tried to do my best. I adapted myself to the situation.

"Things went well. No, sorry, not well. Things went very, very well. I don’t know if I should say it, but when I signed for Barca, people told me that I had to have a lobby,” said Valverde.

He continued:

“When I arrived in Barcelona, I tried to adapt to the big stars, the new environment. Slowly you have to win them over. It was not easy, but eventually it went well for us.

"It felt very good to manage Barca, with the good times and the bad times. I’m not going to stop at that, or at all. In the end, I don’t want to complain about anything either. Things are as they are.”

Valverde is currently in charge of Athletic Bilbao.