Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana prioritising move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder; Sergi Roberto extends stay at Camp Nou, and more - June 10, 2022

Barcelona will look to plug the gap between them and arch-rivals Real Madrid by investing wisely this summer.

The Blaugrana finished 13 points behind the La Liga champions last season and also cut a sorry figure in the UEFA Champions League, failing to reaxh the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are prioritising a move for a Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, Sergi Roberto has signed a one-year extension at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on June 10, 2022:

Barcelona prioritising Ruben Neves move

Ruben Neves is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are prioritising a move for Ruben Neves this summer, according to Barca Universal via SPORT.

The Portuguese midfielder is among the finest in the Premier League at the moment but is staring at an uncertain future. The Blaugrana are determined to secure his services before the start of the new season.

Neves has been an omnipresent figure in the Wolverhampton Wanderers team in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old has displayed a wide array of skills and looks ready to take the next step in his career. The Blaugrana believe he has the quality to become a hit at the Camp Nou.

World of Football @Infogenuino FC Barcelona sees Rúben Neves as a priority and has already informed Jorge Mendes that he will move on to signing the Portuguese midfielder, according to the daily 'Sport'.

The 25-year-old has a market value of 40 million euros. FC Barcelona sees Rúben Neves as a priority and has already informed Jorge Mendes that he will move on to signing the Portuguese midfielder, according to the daily 'Sport'.The 25-year-old has a market value of 40 million euros. 🚨FC Barcelona sees Rúben Neves as a priority and has already informed Jorge Mendes that he will move on to signing the Portuguese midfielder, according to the daily 'Sport'.The 25-year-old has a market value of 40 million euros. https://t.co/uG10lJBQe6

Manager Xavi is looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is entering the final phase of his career.

Neves has emerged as a possible option, and the Blaugrana want the Portuguese to eventually take Busquets’ place in the team.

Barcelona are convinced Neves would fit into Xavi’s tactics like a charm. They have already communicated their desire to his agent Jorge Mendes.

Representatives from Barcelona recently sat down with the super agent to discuss the transfers, and Neves was among the names brought up.

Wolves are willing to sanction a move but want Mendes to help them secure the services of Joao Palhinha of Sporting Lisbon as a replacement.

Sergi Roberto extends Camp Nou stay

Sergi Roberto will stay at the Camp Nou till next summer.

Sergi Roberto has signed a one-year contract extension with Barcelona.

The Spanish full-back's previous contract was set to run out at the end of the month. However, he will now stay at the Camp Nou till the summer of 2023.

Barça Nation X @BarcaNationX OFFICIAL: Sergi Roberto has renewed his contract with FC Barcelona until 2023.



His release clause is set at €400m. OFFICIAL: Sergi Roberto has renewed his contract with FC Barcelona until 2023.His release clause is set at €400m. 📋❗OFFICIAL: Sergi Roberto has renewed his contract with FC Barcelona until 2023.His release clause is set at €400m. https://t.co/b2f7bo6Euh

Speaking after committing himself to the Blaugrana, Roberto promised to repay the trust bestowed on him by Xavi.

"I'm very happy. Xavi told me to put my injury behind me and have the operation and from the first moment he showed me his confidence in me," said Roberto.

He added:

"I will repay his confidence with results on the pitch. I've been at this club for half my life and I hope to enjoy it again and bring joy back to the fans. We all have to be united and do our bit. I have already done that. And now I have to work and give 100 percent."

Blaugrana unlikely to offer contract extension to Dani Alves

Dani Alves coule be allowed to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to offer Dani Alves a new contract, according to Barca Universal via Cadena SER.

The Brazilian rejoined the Blaugrana last November and managed to break into the first team.

He ended the season with 16 appearances, scoring one goal and registering three assists. His current contract is all set to run out at the end of the month.

It was previously believed that the Blaugrana would offer him a new deal. However, they have now opted to let the player leave. The club are even putting together plans for next season without Alves, with Cesar Azpilicueta likely to take his place in the squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far