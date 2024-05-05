Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want Thomas Partey; club in talks with Manchester United for Raphinha, and more - May 5, 2024

Barcelona surrendered the La Liga title to Real Madrid on Saturday, May 4, following their 4-2 defeat at Girona at the Montilivi. Goals from Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski sent the visitors 2-1 up early in the game, but they failed to hold on to their lead.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have made Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey a priority target for this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are in talks to offload attacker Raphinha to the Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 5, 2024:

Barcelona want Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have made Thomas Partey their top target ahead of the summer, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez.

The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires in 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Blaugrana are attentive to the situation and want to prise him away this year. The 30-year-old is no longer a first-team regular at the Emirates and could be allowed to leave at the end of the season.

Xavi remains keen to add more steel to his midfield this summer and has set his sights on Partey. The La Liga giants are under financial distress at the moment and are looking for cost effective options in the market.

The Ghanaian has experience of playing in Spain, having appeared 188 times for Atletico Madrid before his move to London. Partey could be available for a reduced fee this year, but his injury history could be a cause of concern for Barcelona

Blaugrana in talks with Manchester United for Raphinha

Raphinha's time at Camp Nou could be coming to an end this summer

Barcelona are in talks with Manchester United regarding a move for Raphinha this summer, according to Nacional.

The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Camp Nou from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. This season, the 27-year-old has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 35 outings across competitions. While he remains a handy option for Xavi, the Blaugrana are willing to let him go to address their poor financial situation.

The Red Devils are offering them a solution and are already willing to take Raphinha off their hands. Erik ten Hag's team have suffered due to a faltering attack, and the 27-year-old could be an upgrade on Antony.

The Premier League giants are already in contact with their Spanish counterparts regarding a move this summer but will have to offer £51.2 million for the Brazilian.

Deco rubbishes Pedri exit talks

Pedri (left) has endured a difficult season so far at the Camp Nou.

Sporting director Deco has said that Pedri remains part of plans for Barcelona despite his struggles this season.

The Spanish midfielder has missed 17 games this season due to muscle problems, registering two goals and five assists in 30 appearances across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the Blaugrana could consider his departure amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, speaking to DAZN, Deco said that the club remains unconcerned by the player's fitness issues.

“Pedri is a fundamental player for the future, we do not want to lose him. We are not worried about his physical condition. He is doing specific work to recover well. The important thing is that he finishes the season well,” said Deco.

Pedri's contract with the La Liga giants runs till 2026.