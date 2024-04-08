Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans advised to sign Brahim Diaz, club receive Amadou Onana boost, and more - April 8, 2024

Barcelona preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 10, in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Xavi will be keen to pick up a win to take an advantage into the home leg.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been advised to target Brahim Diaz this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Amadou Onana this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 8, 2024.

Barcelona advised to sign Brahim Diaz by former player

Brahim Diaz has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season

Former Barcelona forward Nolito has advised the club to do everything to sign Brahim Diaz this summer.

The Spanish attacking midfielder has caught the eye with Real Madrid this season, registering nine goals and five assists from 34 games across competitions. With intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu, Diaz could be available this summer should a suitor guarantee him regular game time.

Barcelona are eyeing squad reinforcements this summer after falling behind their bitter rivals in the title race. They could be interested in prising away a top talent from Real Madrid, should the opportunity arrive. Diaz's ability to play in midfield as well as in attack could make him an asset for the Catalans.

Speaking to AS, Nolito was full of praise for the 24-year-old.

“I would sign him tomorrow, spend the money it would require honestly. I think he’s a wonderful player.What happens is that of course, he is already in Madrid. But if I were Joan Laporta, I would approach him with a briefcase of money to lure him,” said Nolito.

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea also have their eyes on Diaz.

Catalans receive Amadou Onana boost

Amadou Onana has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona have received a boost in their plans to sign Amadou Onana this summer. According to Football Insider, Everton are willing to let the Belgian leave for £50m this summer.

The Catalans are looking for a new midfielder this year and have Onana on their wish list. The 22-year-old has been a hit at Goodison Park this season, registering three goals and one assist from 31 outings across competitions.

The La Liga champions are eyeing a replacement for Sergio Busquets, with Oriol Romeu failing to live up to the task. Onana has emerged as an option, but it was previously believed that the Toffees would demand a huge fee for their prized asset.

Given Barcelona's finances, that would have ruled them out of the race. However, it now appears that the Merseyside club have slashed their asking price for the Belgian, which will make him more affordable for the Catalans.

Spanish duo want Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati may have reached the end of the line at Camp Nou

Valencia and Sevilla are interested in Ansu Fati, according to AS.

The Spanish forward has struggled to live up to expectations ever since exploding into life at Barcelona a couple of seasons ago. Injuries and poor form have hurt his development, and he was shipped off to Brighton & Hove Albion on loan last summer. The 21-year-old has endured a mixed season with the Seagulls so far, registering four goals and one assists from 24 games.

He is no longer part of plans for the Catalans, who have already unearthed their next gem in Lamine Yamal. The La Liga giants are likely to consider offers for Fati at the end of this season to help address their finances.

Sevilla have had their eyes on the Spaniard for a while, and Valencia have now joined the race. Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in the 21-year-old, but the player reportedly prefers a return to Spain.