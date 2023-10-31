Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans enter Santiago Gimenez race; club not in talks for Presnel Kimpembe, and more - October 31, 2023

The Barcelona bandwagon came to a stuttering stop at home against Real Madrid last weekend in the league. Xavi will be eager to bounce back when his team face Real Sociedad on Saturday (November 4).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have entered the race to sign Santiago Gimenez. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are not in talks to sign Presnel Kimpembe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 31, 2023:

Barcelona enter Santiago Gimenez race

Santiago Gimenez is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Santiago Gimenez, according to SPORT. The Mexican striker has gone from strength to strength with Feyenoord recently and has been in red-hot form this season.

With 15 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions, the 22-year-old has forced clubs across the continent to take note. The Blaugrana are also on the list of his suitors as they search for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is in the final phase of his career, so the La Liga champions are laying down succession plans. While Vitor Roque has been selected as the candidate for the job, Gimenez has also emerged as an option.

However, there's tremendous competition for the player, with Real Madrid and Juventus among a host of clubs hot on his heels.

Blaugrana not in talks for Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe's future remains undecided.

Barcelona are not in talks to sign Presnel Kimpembe, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender's future at Paris Saint-Germain is up in the air at the moment. Recent reports have linked the Blaugrana with a move for the 28-year-old, who contract with the Parisians expires next summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Kimpembe is set for contract talks with PSG later this season.

"Presnel Kimpembe – My understanding for the moment is that Kimpembe will discuss his future with PSG in the second half of this season.

"At the moment, no decision has been made. I’m not aware of anything concrete with Barcelona as of today, they have different priorities," wrote Romano.

The Frenchman could be an option for the La Liga champions if he's available as a free agent next summer.

Lionel Messi backs Barcelona to excel in Champions League

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or this week.

Lionel Messi reckons Barcelona have all the necessary tools to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Blaugrana have started the European campaign on fire under Xavi, winning all three games. The team have developed well under the Spanish manager, but they still miss the diminutive Argentinean.

After winning the Ballon d'Or, as cited by AS, Messi also professed his love for his former side.

"Clearly. I follow Barcelona, as I always said and I will continue to do so, it’s the club I will love for my entire life. I think they have a great team, they have great players, as well as having a great, solid mix of young and experienced footballers.

"At the end of the day, in football a lot of things can happen, because in a year there can be losses or difficult moments, but I think that Barcelona is ready to fight for this Champions League, above and beyond losing the recent Clásico," said Messi.

He continued:

"I have experienced it many times, I’m thinking about how the people in Barcelona must be, but they will definitely come back from this blow.

"I have no doubt that Barcelona is one of the candidates, but I also don’t think they should become obsessed or consider themselves the favorites. Go little by little and grow during the competition."

The La Liga champions will be aiming to win the league as well as the Champions League this season.