Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Amadou Onana, club make Joao Felix decision, and more - May 7, 2024

Barcelona failed to defend their La Liga title this season, with Real Madrid pipping them to the top prize. Xavi's men are third in the league table after 34 games and next face Real Sociedad at home in the league on Monday, May 13.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have already made a decision regarding Joao Felix's future.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 7, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana

Barcelona are planning to move for Amadou Onana this summer, according to Fichajes.net. Xavi wants to add more steel to his midfield after a disappointing season and is eyeing multiple candidates for the job. The Catalans would ideally like someone to fill Sergio Busquets' shoes, with Oriol Romeu struggling to live up to the task so far.

Onana has emerged as a contender for the job, thanks to a series of stellar performances for Everton. The Belgian has appeared 35 times across competitions this season, registering three goals and one assist. The 22-year-old's contract with the Toffees runs until 2027. The club could be willing to let him go for a fair price to address their financial problems.

The report adds that Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi is also a target for the La Liga giants this year. The Nigerian's contract with the Foxes expires at the end of this season and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. The opportunity to sign the 27-year-old on a Bosman move could also appeal to Barcelona.

Catalans make Joao Felix decision

Joao Felix's future remains uncertain

Barcelona have decided not to sign Joao Felix permanently this summer, according to AS. The Portuguese forward arrived at Camp Nou on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer and has done well so far. Felix has registered 10 goals and six assists from 41 appearances across competitions this season. His efforts have prompted talk of a permanent association with the club.

Felix has openly stated a desire to continue his stay at Camp Nou but the Catalans aren't considering a permanent deal right now. Los Rojiblancos reportedly want €60m for the 24-year-old, which makes him too costly for the Blaugrana. However, the club remain open to a second loan deal next season, if they can convince Atletico for it.

Former player sheds light on Vitor Roque situation

Rivaldo has no doubts about Vitor Roque's abilities

Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes that the club are unsure about how to get the best out of Vitor Roque. The 19-year-old arrived at Camp Nou at the start of this year from Athletico Paranaense with a big reputation. But he has struggled for chances under Xavi so far, starting just two games across competitions.

His agent recently added to speculation by stating that the player could be on the move at the end of this season. Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Rivaldo admitted that his countryman deserves more opportunities to showcase his skills.

“I think Vitor Roque has lacked opportunities. They have given very few minutes to a player who has stood out in the Brazilian championship. He is very young and has not had the necessary opportunities to show his football," said Rivaldo.

He continued:

“Sometimes this happens. He has not had opportunities and now they believe that the player will not be useful for the club, so they will look for a transfer. I think Barcelona didn’t know how to give him more opportunities and he is a good player, he has a future."

He concluded:

"From the outside I don’t know exactly what happened and I don’t know what his day-to-day life is like in training to see if he deserved a chance. But we know what he did with Athletico Paranaense and in the Brazilian Championship. I don’t know if it was a lack of opportunities or if he didn’t show it in Barcelona training and that’s why he didn’t have the opportunity.”

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are plotting to take the 19-year-old to Old Trafford on loan this summer.