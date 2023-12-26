Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Amadou Onana, club planning to offload Eric Garcia, and more - December 26, 2023

Barcelona have struggled to replicate their form from last season this year. The reigning La Liga champions have fallen behind in the race to win the league and are fourth after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are eyeing a move for Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to offload Eric Garcia next year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 26, 2023.

Barcelona eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Marca. The Catalans are also searching for an able replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left the club to join Inter Miami in the summer. The La Liga champions opted to rope in Oriol Romeu to fill the gap, but the player has disappointed so far.

Barcelona want to address the matter by signing Onana from Everton and have already established contact with the Toffees to facilitate a deal. The Belgian is expected to be available for €50 million and could be a value-for-money option for the job. Onana has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Merseyside club this season, scoring two goals and setting up one more.

Catalans planning to offload Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has no future at Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning to offload Eric Garcia next summer, according to SPORT.

The Spanish defender is currently out on loan at Girona and has done very well so far. The 22-year-old has been a rock at the back for his team, who are second in the league after 18 games, level on points with leaders Real Madrid. Garcia has been a key contributor to their recent rise, registering three clean sheets from 18 outings.

The Spaniard's recent rise has done little to better his chances of integrating into the Catalans' first team. The La Liga champions are pleased with his efforts but don't consider him part of the plans. Barcelona are hoping to raise some cash by offloading the 22-year-old next year. The Catalans are likely to demand around €15 million for the player's signature.

Inaki Pena opens up on role at Camp Nou

Inaki Pena has done admirably so far at Camp Nou

Inaki Pena has opened up on his role at Barcelona. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been thrust into action this season following the recent injury to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Pena has responded well, registering one clean sheet from seven outings. The Spaniard's efforts have ensured that the Catalans don't have to consider a replacement for Ter Stegen just yet.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Pena insisted that he is not carried away by his recent change of fortunes at Camp Nou.

"If you settle for being the second goalkeeper, you end up not even being the second goalkeeper… Everyone wants to play and feel important in the team. On the other hand, I know what my role is and my thinking doesn’t change now that I can get more minutes and play a direct part in the team,” said Pena.

He continued:

“In the role of second goalkeeper you need to be patient, because you never know when the opportunity will come your way. You have to be prepared to the maximum to be able to perform if you are needed and always train as if you have to compete. Suddenly, you can have to compete from one day to the next.”

The Spaniard went on to add that he is working to build his physicality to help improve his game.

"When you are not competing, you need challenges that push you to the limit on a daily basis, otherwise everything is more difficult. Playing often is incompatible with the gym, but this has not been the case for me," said Pena.

He continued:

“That’s why I set myself the goal of gaining power and muscle mass, something that has given me a lot of benefits. I’ve noticed it, in training and in matches.”

Pena rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and signed a new deal with the La Liga champions in May this year, which is valid until 2026.