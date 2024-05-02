Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Bruno Fernandes, Aston Villa want Raphinha, and more - May 2, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Girona on Saturday, May 4. Xavi's team cannot afford to drop points this weekend as they attempt to stay in the title race.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on Bruno Fernandes. Elsewhere, Aston Villa want to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 2, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Bruno Fernandes, according to Nacional. The Manchester United captain has consistently been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in the past few years. However, in a recent interview with DAZN Portugal, Bruno hinted that he might be considering his future at the end of Euro 2024.

The Catalans are now eyeing his situation with interest. Club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco have apparently initiated contact with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, to enquire about his price tag. A swap deal involving Frenkie de Jong has also been mentioned as a real possibility. However, the report adds that Xavi is not too keen on Bruno and wants Barcelona to move for Bernardo Silva instead.

Aston Villa want Raphinha

Raphinha could be on his way back to the Premier League

Aston Villa have set their sights on Raphinha, according to Caught Offside via Total Villa. The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022. The Catalans are apparently willing to consider his departure at the end of this season to address their financial woes.

Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with a move for the 27-year-old this summer, but those rumours have now gone cold. The Villans have steadily improved under Unai Emery this season and the club are planning reinforcements to sustain their recent rise. Raphinha has been identified as a candidate and Aston Villa chief Monchi is apparently pushing to sign the player. The Birmingham based club are even willing to pay €55m to get their man.

Eric Garcia opens up on his future at Camp Nou

Eric Garcia has enjoyed a resurgent season with Girona

Eric Garcia has stated that he will discuss his future with Barcelona at the end of the ongoing season. The Spanish defender was shipped off on loan to Girona last summer and has been quite impressive so far at the Estadi Montilivi. The 23-year-old has appeared 28 times across competitions this season and has been key to the club's impressive La Liga campaign. His efforts have ignited talk of a reintegration into Xavi's squad next season.

Speaking to SPORT, Garcia recently added that a final decision regarding his future will be taken after discussions with the Catalans.

"I’m going to return to Barça. I have a contract, I will return when the season ends and we will talk to the club to see what is there. It will depend on the club. I know that I have two more years on my contract and that I have to return. We haven’t talked yet, we’ll see," said Garcia.

The Spaniard also claimed that Xavi was keen to keep him at Camp Nou last summer.

"That’s right (Xavi wanted him to stay at Barcelona), it happened on the last day due to a ‘fair play’ issue and I was clear that if I left, it would be to go to Girona," said Garcia.

The La Liga giants could consider his stay this summer, amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde.