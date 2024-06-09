Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Getafe striker, club end Martin Zubimendi pursuit, and more - June 9, 2024

Barcelona have roped in Hansi Flick to steer the club back to their heydays after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. The Catalan giants finished second in the league table behind Real Madrid and ended the season without silverware.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in a Getafe striker. Elsewhere, the club have decided to pull the plug on their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 9, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Borja Mayoral

Barcelona have set their sights on Borja Mayoral, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new striker this summer, amid the uncertainties surrounding Vitor Roque's future. The Brazilian struggled for chances under Xavi since arriving at Camp Nou in January.

Recent reports have suggested that the 19-year-old could be on his way this summer, although new manager Hansi Flick might have a say on the move. However, should Vitor Roque leave, the club are looking for a cost-effective replacement to fill his shoes. Mayoral has emerged as an option.

The Spaniard enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 campaign with Getafe, registering 17 goals and one assist from 31 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent. The Catalan giants are also among his suitors and have already enquired about his availability.

Mayoral is under contract until 2027 and earns €4.7m per year. As such, he could be an affordable option for Barcelona. Interestingly, Barca may have taken a leaf out of the book of their archrivals Real Madrid, who achieved great success by signing Joselu last summer.

Barca end Martin Zubimendi pursuit

Barcelona have left the race to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to AS.

The Spanish midfielder is a long-term target at Camp Nou and had previously been identified as the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Zubimendi has been outstanding for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and is already wanted at multiple clubs across the continent. He was a priority target for Xavi, who was convinced the 25-year-old would be an ideal fit for his tactics.

However, Zubimendi's €50m price tag has turned out to be a problem for the Catalans. Meanwhile, the player is not too keen to leave the Reale Arena either. The situation has forced a change of plans at Camp Nou.

The La Liga giants are already looking at alternate targets and have ruled out a move for the Spaniard this summer.

Barcelona suffer Luis Diaz blow

Liverpool will demand €75m to part ways with Luis Diaz this summer, according to AS.

The Colombian forward enjoyed a decent 2023-24 season with the Reds, scoring 13 goals and setting up five more from 51 outings across competitions. The Catalans are impressed with his efforts and want to secure his services this summer.

Barca are looking to upgrade their frontline ahead of the new campaign. Raphinha is heavily linked with an exit from the club and Diaz has been identified as his replacement. However, his price tag could pose a problem in a potential deal.

Diaz apparently dreams of a move to Camp Nou, but a transfer looks unlikely this summer due to the La Liga giants' poor finances. However, Barcelona are working to get back to the 1:1 La Liga rule, which could help them spend heavily in the transfer market this summer.

As such, a move for the 27-year-old cannot be ruled out yet.