Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Isco, club not planning Frenkie de Jong renewal, and more - November 14, 2023

After winning La Liga last season, Barcelona are eyeing a league and Champions League double in 2023-24. The Catalans are leading Group H of the Champions League after four games with three wins and one defeat.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in Isco. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are not planning to tie Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 14, 2023.

Barcelona eyeing Isco

Barcelona are interested in signing former Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder has rediscovered his mojo since joining Real Betis this summer. The 31-year-old has registered three goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions, and has popped up on the Catalans’ radar.

The La Liga champions are looking for a new midfielder in 2024 and Isco has emerged as a surprise choice. The Spaniard’s contract with Betis expires at the end of this season and he could be available as a free agent next summer. That would certainly suit Barcelona’s financial situation and he could be an interesting option for Xavi.

Catalans not planning Frenkie de Jong renewal

Barcelona are not planning to tie Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal, according to club sporting director Deco. The 26-year-old has suffered due to an ankle sprain this season, appearing just seven times across competitions and scoring one goal. He remains key to the Catalans’ plans, but his contract with the La Liga champions expires in 2026.

De Jong has admirers across Europe and it was previously believed that Barcelona would tie him down to a new deal soon. However, speaking to SPORT, Deco stated that the Catalans are not planning any contract renewals at the moment.

“This year we are not going to make any renewals. We do not talk about that. We are calm, without rushing, approaching the agents because we know that there are players who have this season and one or two more and at that time we will talk to the agents. Both parties have to be happy and we will see in the future,” said Deco.

He continued:

“Frenkie is a great player, I like him. There are others in a similar situation, like Pedri, Raphinha, and Ferran and they are players who have a contract and we are going to try to improve little by little but without getting into individualities. It will depend on him and also on the club’s situation, as well as in the case of other players. Of course, De Jong is a great player and we would like to have good players.”

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and could push for his services in 2024.

Nico Williams opens up on his future

Nico Williams has stated that he has already made a decision about his future. The Spanish forward’s contract with Athletic Bilbao is set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The 21-year-old is a target for Barcelona, who are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move next summer.

However, recent reports have hinted that the player is edging closer to extending his stay with The Lions. Speaking to SPORT, Williams said that his future will be sorted soon.

“That big teams like Barça, Madrid, or clubs in England are keeping an eye on me means that I am doing my job well. I am clear about the decision I want to make, but in the end this is something that my representatives carry, who have been with me since I was 11 years old. It will be seen, but I am very calm and I want to be sure like this,” said Williams.

He continued:

“And there are my parents, my brother… We’ll see, but I’m very calm and I want to stay that way. I think it will be known sooner rather than later, but it will be known and I think that will leave us all alone. We have not set a deadline, but we are following some guidelines.”

Williams has appeared ten times across competitions for Athletic Bilbao this season, scoring one goal and setting up five more.