Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Mikel Merino, Jules Kounde's future uncertain, and more - April 5, 2024

Barcelona will be hoping to get the better of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when the two sides meet in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Wednesday, April 9. The La Liga giants will be keen to pick up a win away from home to take an advantage into the second leg.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are reportedly interested in Mikel Merino. Elsewhere, Jules Kounde could be on his way out this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer news from April 5, 2024.

Barcelona eyeing Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona have set their sights on Mikel Merino, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish midfielder has been quite impressive for Real Sociedad this season, registering seven goals and five assists from 38 games across competitions. The Catalans are looking for a new midfielder this summer and have been monitoring quite a few big names.

Merino is apparently on their wish list, along with his teammate Martin Zubimendi, as well as Joshua Kimmich and Amadou Onana. Interestingly, Merino's contract expires in 2025, so he could be an intriguing prospect for the La Liga giants. Barcelona have previously been linked with the 27-year-old, although a move has failed to materialize. Sociedad have already initiated the process to tie Merino down to a new deal, although their efforts are yet to bear fruit.

Jules Kounde's future uncertain

Jules Kounde is wanted at the Parc des Princes

Jules Kounde is staring at an uncertain future at Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French defender has appeared 38 times across competitions for Barcelona this season, all but two of which have been starts. However, he could be offloaded at the end of this campaign to address the club's poor finances. The Catalans are expected to turn to player sales to raise funds this summer and Kounde has been identified as a candidate to help in their plans.

The La Liga champions are well-stocked at the back, thanks to the emergence of Pau Cubarsi. Kounde remains a key figure at the club, but could be allowed to leave for a fair price. Recent reports have suggested that Paris Saint- Germain (PSG) are eyeing the 25-year-old with interest. Kounde's contract at Camp Nou runs until 2027.

Joao Felix wants Bernardo Silva at Camp Nou

Bernardo Silva had admirers at Camp Nou

Joao Felix has urged Barcelona to bring Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou. The Manchester City man has been linked with a move to Camp Nou before, but a transfer hasn't materialised so far. The Catalans remain in the market for midfield reinforcements and Silva could be a fantastic choice.

The Portuguese is equally adept at playing in a forward role and his versatility could be an asset to the La Liga giants. Silva has appeared 38 times across competitions for City this season, registering nine goals and five assists. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona could target the 29-year-old this summer.

Speaking to Gerard Romero, Felix gave his seal of approval to the move.

"Bring Bernardo Silva, bring him. He is very good and even better as a person. He asks me about Barcelona, he has family here. He asks me how things are here. I told him that everything was fine for him to come. If I were Deco for a day I would sign Bernardo Silva, without a doubt,” said Felix.

Silva's contract with City runs until 2026.