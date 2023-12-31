Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Marc Guiu extension, club not in talks for Mason Greenwood, and more - December 31, 2023

Barcelona will kick start the new year with a visit to Gran Canaria Stadium to face Las Palmas in La Liga on January 4. The Catalans' title defense hasn't gone according to the plan so far, with the team now fourth in the league after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are planning to tie Marc Guiu down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are not in talks to sign Mason Greenwood in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 31, 2023.

Barcelona plan Marc Guiu extension

Barcelona are planning to tie Marc Guiu down to a new deal, according to SPORT.

The Spanish forward has appeared three times across competitions for the Catalans' senior side this season, registering two goals. Guiu is the next big thing to emerge out of La Masia and already looks like a future superstar. He first made the news after scoring the winner in his debut against Athletic Bilbao in the league this season.

The 17-year-old is generating quite the interest in his services, especially since his contract with the club expires in 2025. The Spanish champions are eager to end speculation regarding Guiu's future and will look to extend his stay at Camp Nou soon.

Catalans not in talks for Mason Greenwood, says Fabrizio Romano

Mason Greenwood has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are not in talks to sign Mason Greenwood, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The infamous Manchester United winger is currently on loan to Getafe, where he has earned rave reviews with his performances. Greenwood has registered five goals and four assists from 15 outings for the Spanish side.

A recent report from The Sun has stated that the Catalans are impressed with the 22-year-old's efforts and are planning to move for him in 2024. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that there are no developments regarding Greenwood's future at the moment

"Mason Greenwood has impressed a great deal during his spell on loan at Getafe, and it’s sparked some talk of big interest from top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“However, it’s not one for January, for sure. Nothing is happening right now, but it’s going to be one to watch for the summer for many clubs. For now, no decision has been made on a next move, and he’s expected to stay at Getafe until June.”

Greenwood's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2025 and he is expected to be offloaded next summer.

Vitor Roque sets high aims at Camp Nou

Vitor Roque is aiming to win the Champions League with Barcelona. The Brazilian forward is among the brightest young talents in the continent and arrived at Camp Nou last week from Athletico Paranaense. He could be the long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski for the Catalans.

Speaking to the club's website following his move, the 18-year-old said that he has been in constant touch with the Catalans since the summer.

"I am very happy for everything that is happening in my life. I'm looking forward to doing things, learning and enjoying myself. During all this time, I have been preparing with a personal coach and I talked to him every day to arrive perfectly in Barcelona. I am calm. I try not to think too much, not to go beyond that. I just want to help the club as much as I can to win as many titles as possible," said Vitor Roque.

Vitor Roque went on to speak about his dream of winning the Champions League with the Spanish Champions.

"I really want to do things well and win as much as possible with Barcelona. I'm looking forward to learning and enjoying the best in the world. In La Liga, the goal is always to climb the table as high as we can, and in the Champions League to fight to win it," said Vitor Roque.

He continued:

"Because we know that here, at Barcelona, the only thing that counts is winning. Personally, I'm here to do my bit for the team and I'll do everything I can to help my teammates. But if you ask me about my biggest dream, it would be to win the Champions League."

The 18-year-old has signed a contract with Barcelona until 2031.