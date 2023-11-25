Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans set Raphinha price, Marcos Alonso wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - November 25, 2023

Barcelona will travel to Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday (November 25) for their upcoming La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano. Xavi's team come into the game as the third-placed team in the league after 13 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have decided on an asking price for Raphinha. Elsewhere, Marcos Alonso is generating interest from the Middle East.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 25, 2023.

Barcelona set Raphinha price

Raphinha could leave Barcelona next summer

Barcelona have decided to let Raphinha leave for €40-50m next summer, according to Football Insider. Of late, multiple reports have spoken about the Brazilian's possible return to the Premier League in 2024.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022, but has endured a difficult stay at the Camp Nou so far. This season, the 26-year-old has registered two goals and three assists from 11 games across competitions, only five of which were starts.

The player is not a first-team regular under Xavi and has been linked with an exit from the club in January. A recent report from Mundo Deportivo stated that Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to prise him away in the winter.

However, the La Liga champions are unwilling to let him go in the middle of the season and will only consider a move next summer. Apart from Spurs, Liverpool also have their eyes on the Brazilian, who enjoyed a fruitful stint at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Barcelona signed the player for €65m but are ready to let him go for less to address their financial woes.

Marcos Alonso wanted in Saudi Arabia

Marcos Alonso has admirers in the Middle East

Marcos Alonso is wanted in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Gabriel Sans. The Spanish left-back joined Barcelona as a free agent last summer and was heavily involved in his debut season. However, the emergence of Alejandro Balde has cut into Alonso's game time at the Camp Nou this season. The 32-year-old has appeared just seven times across competitions this term, only four of which were starts.

Mundo Deportivo have previously reported that Xavi is happy to have Alonso in his squad as cover for Balde. However, there's no shortage of interest in his services, with Al Ittihad, Al Ettifaq and Al Hilal all keen to lap him up. Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the player in the past, but are not eyeing him right now.

However, Alonso reportedly believes that he can contribute to Barcelona's cause between now and the end of the season. The Catalans are already light at left-back and will have to sign a replacement should Alonso leave in the middle of the campaign. As such, a move might not materialize until next summer.

Xavi opens up on Gavi injury

Xavi has admitted that Gavi's absence will be a significant loss for Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up an ACL injury while on international duty. Gavi has been key to the Catalan sides' plans this season, only missing two games due to suspension.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, Xavi said that the 19-year-old was irreplaceable.

"It is a significant loss, a disgrace, he is an irreplaceable player because of the passion, desire, and courage he puts in. He is a player who contributes a lot to us and tomorrow is a game where we would precisely need Gavi," said Xavi

Xavi also reflected on his own injury woes as a player to stress on the importance of proper recovery.

"I have spoken with him, I had the personal experience that made me a better footballer, more mature. I was aware that I had to take care of myself a little more, do prevention when necessary, and take care of the details. From there I became more professional. Don’t skip any recovery days, recover as best as possible. It’s very important to recover well," he added.

Gavi rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and has appeared 111 times already for the La Liga champions across competitions.