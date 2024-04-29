Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Amadou Onana blow, English duo want Ronald Araujo, and more - April 29, 2024

Barcelona host Valencia at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, April 29, in La Liga. Xavi's men cannot afford to drop points as they are 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Amadou Onana this summer. Elsewhere, two English clubs are eyeing Ronald Araujo with interest.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 29, 2024.

Barcelona suffer Amadou Onana blow

Amadou Onana is a wanted man ahead of the summer

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Amadou Onana. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Belgian midfielder could cost around €70-80m this summer. The Catalans are looking for a new defensive midfielder, with the club yet to replace Sergio Busquets. Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi are already on their wish list, but sporting director Deco is pushing to sign Onana.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with Everton this season, registering three goals and one assist from 34 outings across competitions. Onana's style of play makes him a perfect fit at Camp Nou and the club were hoping to secure his services in a cut-price deal this summer.

However, with the Toffees certain to avoid relegation this season, prising him away won't be easy. The 22-year-old will cost a fortune while the La Liga giants will face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea for his services.

English duo want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is wanted in the Premier League

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen to secure the services of Ronald Araujo, according to TBR Football. The Uruguayan defender has been a long-term target for the Red Devils while also having admirers at Stamford Bridge. Araujo's contract with Barcelona runs until 2026 and the club have already initiated talks to extend his stay. Xavi considers the player a vital cog and wants his future sorted at the earliest.

The Premier League duo are keeping a close eye on the situation, with the Catalan club's financial woes likely to be a concern in talks. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich attempted to prise the 25-year-old away in January and could return for the player at the end of this season.

Araujo has scored one goal in 34 games across competitions this season, all but three of which have been starts. However, a few voices at Camp Nou are advocating for his departure to help address the club's finances.

Xavi opens up on Vitor Roque's future

Vitor Roque has struggled for form since arriving at Camp Nou

Xavi has said Barcelona are yet to make a decision on Vitor Roque's future. The Brazilian forward arrived at Camp Nou in January as one of the hottest prospects in world football. Initially tipped to become Robert Lewandowski's successor, Roque has struggled to live up to the expectations at Camp Nou so far. Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans are considering a loan deal for the 19-year-old.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Universal, Xavi insisted that a decision on Roque's future will be taken at the end of the season.

"We must agree on what is best for each player with Deco and the president. We have not decided anything. At the end of the season, we will decide what is best for each person," said Xavi.

He continued:

"It is not easy to come from Brazil and make the decision directly. It takes time and adaptation takes time. At the end of the season, we will decide. Roque needs more time to adapt and more confidence, and I think he can play in Barcelona for a long time.”

The Brazilian has appeared 13 times for the reigning La Liga champions this season, registering two goals.