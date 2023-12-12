Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans turn down Jadon Sancho, Girona initiate Oriol Romeu talks, and more - December 12, 2023

Barcelona are putting together final preparations for their game against Antwerp in the Champions League on Wednesday (December 13) at Bosuilstadion. Xavi's men have already qualified for the knockouts of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have turned down a swap deal for Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, Girona have initiated talks to take Oriol Romeu back to the Estadi Montilivi.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 12, 2023.

Barcelona turn down Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is likely to be on the move in the winter

Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign Jadon Sancho in January, according to Mundo Deportivo. The English forward was reportedly offered to the club as part of a straight swap involving Raphinha.

The Brazilian has blown hot and cold since joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United last summer. He has been in and out of the starting XI under Xavi and is wanted at Old Trafford. He has made 65 appearances for them, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists.

Sancho, meanwhile, is a forgotten man at Manchester United following off-field controversies. The 23-year-old is expected to leave the Red Devils at the turn of the year and the Catalans were offered his services. However, the La Liga champions have opted to pass on the opportunity. Xavi has no interest in Sancho and also considers Raphinha a key part of his plans at Camp Nou.

Barcelona will not consider offers for the player in the middle of the season. However, a deal could be possible for a proper fee next summer.

Girona initiate Oriol Romeu talks

Oriol Romeu could leave Camp Nou in 2024

Girona have already been in touch with Barcelona to re-sign Oriol Romeu, according to Cadena SER.

The Spanish midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou this summer as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who joined Inter Miami on a Bosman move. Romeu enjoyed a strong start to life with the Catalans, but couldn't hold on to his form. He has now dropped down the pecking order under Xavi, who no longer trusts the 32-year-old.

Romeu has appeared 17 times across competitions this season for the La Liga champions, helping cover for the multiple injuries in the squad. However, the Spaniard is no longer part of plans and Barcelona will listen to offers for him in 2024. Despite his struggles, Romeu remains highly regarded at the Estadi Montilivi and is wanted back at the club.

Sergi Roberto wants to stay at Camp Nou

Sergi Roberto remains linked with an exit from the Camp Nou.

Sergi Roberto expressed a desire to continue his association with Barca. The Spanish full-back's contract with the club runs out at the end of the season and he hasn't been handed an extension yet. He has struggled for game time under Xavi this season, registering just six appearances across competitions.

The situation has sparked talks of a possible departure at the end of the season. However, speaking to the B3TTer podcast, the 31-year-old insisted that his happiness lies at Camp Nou.

"For me, Barcelona are everything, it’s something unique. I always used to say with my dad, ‘from Barcelona, you have to be kicked out’.

"I was always very clear that I wanted to be at Barcelona, being a Barcelona fan since I was young, and where else am I going to be as happy as here? I’ve seen other colleagues, who perhaps didn’t have the patience that I did, and they end up going elsewhere, but I was also very clear," said Roberto.

Roberto rubbished rumors of a move to Palmeiras but admitted that he would like to end his career at the MLS.

"If I’m happy and the club are happy at the end of the season, I will continue. It’s a sort of about just going season by season, and seeing, so all of the news you see about me wanting to join a club, or Palmeiras, are not true," said Roberto.

He continued:

“It’s true that, and I’ve said this in the past, I would like to play in the American league, MLS. I think it’s an opportunity I would like at the end of my career, and maybe I would play for a year in Europe somewhere, but when I say this, these are things that I see as further down the line."

Roberto rose through the ranks with the Catalans and has appeared over 350 times for the club to date.