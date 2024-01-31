Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans wanted Jorginho, club offered Jose Mourinho's services, and more - January 31, 2024

Barcelona will host Osasuna at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (January 31) in the league. Xavi’s men have lost ground in the title race of late and desperately need a win.

Meanwhile, the Catalans reportedly considered a move for Jorginho this month. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions have been offered the services of Jose Mourinho as a possible replacement for Xavi.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 31, 2024.

Barcelona wanted Jorginho this month

Jorginho has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona briefly considered a move for Jorginho this month to address their midfield conundrum, according to journalist Lluis Miguelsanz. The La Liga champions want to bolster the middle of the park amid the recent injury to Gavi. The club’s poor financial condition means they can only target loan deals or free agents this year.

Jorginho had emerged as an option, with the Italian’s contract at Arsenal set to expire at the end of the season. The 32-year-old’s playing style made him a perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Catalans reportedly wanted the player – who is a peripheral figure at the Emirates – to terminate his contract and move to the Camp Nou this month. However, the Italian failed to reach an agreement regarding the same with the Gunners.

Catalans offered Jose Mourinho's services

Jose Mourinho is available to take charge at Camp Nou

Barcelona have been offered the chance to install Jose Mourinho as Xavi’s replacement this summer, according to Spanish daily ABC. The Spanish manager is all set to leave Camp Nou at the end of this season, and the club are scrambling to find a suitable replacement. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has distanced himself from the role, although Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi remains in the running as per reports.

Mourinho is currently not attached to a football managerial position after parting ways with AS Roma earlier this month. The Portuguese’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered his client’s services to the Spanish champions. The club’s sporting director Deco is a fan of Mourinho, having previously played under the legendary manager. However, the Portuguese’s recent poor record and his long history with Real Madrid could make him a controversial choice for the role.

Pep Guardiola lends support to Xavi

Pep Guardiola knows the ins and outs of managing at Camp Nou

Pep Guardiola has offered his support to Xavi after the Barcelona manager announced his decision to leave the club this summer. The Catalans have struggled to live up to expectations this season and Xavi has been under tremendous pressure at the club. Guardiola is well aware of the rigours of managing the Spanish champions, having spent four fruitful seasons at Camp Nou.

Speaking to the press, as cited by MARCA, the Manchester City manager admitted that football management is tougher in Spain compared to England.

“We can't compare the pressure in England with the pressure in Spain, in my experience. It's a thousand times harder there. Six press conferences a week, a lot of games. The pressure you feel in Barcelona is not comparable to anywhere else,” said Xavi.

Xavi echoed Guardiola’s words in his recent press conference and focussed on the mental aspects of the job.

“It's the mental and football side. We have to attack more, be more organised... everything generates a drop in confidence and a drop in individual performance. The mental problem comes because we are not doing well on a sporting level. I had already made the decision. Our work is not well valued. We came at one of the most difficult moments. I had decided months ago" said Xavi.

He continued:

“It's cruel and unpleasant. They make you feel you are worthless every day. Pep told me, Valverde told me, I saw Luis Enrique suffer... We have a problem in terms of demands. You don't enjoy it... you put your life on the line at every moment. It's cruel.”

Barcelona are fourth in the league after 21 games, 11 points behind leaders Girona, who have played a game more.