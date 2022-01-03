Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club ponder a swap deal with Manchester United, Niklas Sule eyed in a Bosman move, and more - 2 January 2022

After a poor 2021, Barcelona will hope to turn their season around in 2022.

New manager Xavi Hernandez has endured a rocky start to his managerial reign. He has his work cut out trying to turn his side's fortunes around after a rough start to the new season.

The Catalans are set for a busy January transfer window as they look to trim their wage bill and add fresh faces. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from January 2, 2022.

Barcelona eye a swap deal to sign Anthony Martial

Barcelona are looking to offload Ousmane Dembele and could offer him as part of an exchange deal to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United.

Dembele has refused to commit to a new deal at Barcelona, so the Blaugrana are looking to offload him.

Manchester United are also facing a similar situation with Antony Martial. The Frenchman is looking to leave the club after falling below the pecking order this season.

The Red Devils added Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo to their attack in the summer last year. The duo’s arrival has seen Martial’s playtime go down this season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are looking to sign a forward and see Martial as a viable option.

Barcelona in the race to sign Niklas Sule

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Bayern Munich defensive ace Niklas Sule on a free transfer.

Sule’s contract runs out this summer and he is attracting interest from a host of clubs. Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid are also interested, having signed his former defensive partner David Alaba last summer.

El Nacional claim that the Blaugrana have earmarked Sule as a potential signing as they are in a dire financial situation.

Sule is free to begin negotiations with clubs outside Germany, and Barcelona are hoping to sign him ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea as well.

Barcelona willing to let Coutinho leave for a cut-price fee

Philippe Coutinho has endured a torrid time at Camp Nou, but it could soon come to an end.

El Nacional claim Coutinho is being targeted by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur as they look to add more depth to their squad.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



They will face competition from Arsenal and Everton, who are also interested in the Brazilian.



With his departure, Barça will be able to considerably reduce their wage bill.



(Source: 🚨 Tottenham are said to be ready to offer €20m for Phillipe Coutinho.They will face competition from Arsenal and Everton, who are also interested in the Brazilian.With his departure, Barça will be able to considerably reduce their wage bill.(Source: @MailSport 🚨 Tottenham are said to be ready to offer €20m for Phillipe Coutinho.They will face competition from Arsenal and Everton, who are also interested in the Brazilian.With his departure, Barça will be able to considerably reduce their wage bill.(Source: @MailSport) https://t.co/IRWpRBu2ta

After signing Coutinho for a mammoth £146 million in 2018, Barcelona could let the Brazilian leave for a paltry £16 million.

Also Read Article Continues below

If they are able to sell Coutinho, however, their wage bill will be freed up considerably. Coutinho currently earns somewhere in the region of £370,000 a week.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar