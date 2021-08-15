Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Defender speaks about Lionel Messi exit, club eye move for Arsenal star and more | 14th August, 2021

A Barcelona defender has given his thoughts on Lionel Messi's departure from the club. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are targeting a wantaway Arsenal star to help with their attacking options.

Barcelona interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette in action for Arsenal

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman is one of the many players who are tipped to leave the Gunners before the transfer window closes.

According to Football London, Barcelona want to bring in another striker during this window due to Lionel Messi's departure and Sergio Aguero's lengthy injury layoff. They have identified Lacazette as a potential option to replace the Argentine star.

Lacazette has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid also reportedly interested in the Frenchman's signature.

According to a report from Spanish publication Fichajes, Barcelona are keen on signing another forward before the summer transfer window closes and have set their sights on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) August 12, 2021

Sergino Dest discusses Lionel Messi exit

Sergino Dest

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has opened up about Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi's departure from the club.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of Barcelona's opening game of the season, the American explained:

"I was shocked a little bit because everyone wanted him to stay at the club," Dest said ahead of the new LaLiga season.

"He's the best player in the world. It was a shock for everyone -- we wish he could have stayed. Unfortunately, he couldn't. At the training ground and on the pitch, you see unbelievable things. You see how he scores those goals. What you see on the pitch is the same, even when you're that close. It's unbelievable to see him like that. We all have him in our hearts. It's Messi.

"It just feels weird because he played for so long at this club, almost his whole life, and suddenly he had to leave. But we have to focus on the new season. We've got some work to do because with Messi it is easier, he's the best player in the world. But I think if we play collectively and keep the chemistry high, we can achieve a lot."

Barcelona stars to take pay-cuts in order to register new signings

Barcelona have officially confirmed the registration of new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj for their 2021-22 La Liga campaign. The club announced in an official statement that multiple players have taken pay-cuts in order to make this possible. It read:

"FC Barcelona is able to register Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish Liga de Futbol Profesional. This has been made possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Piqué whereby the Barça second captain’s salary has been substantially reduced.

“This means that all of the first team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday’s opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad. The club is also continuing to work with two of the other captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to adapt their salaries to the club’s current situation. It must be noted that both players are totally and utterly willing to cooperate."

Barcelona have confirmed that Gerard Piqué has agreed to a substantial pay cut to allow La Liga registration of new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj too. 🔴🤝 #FCB #Pique



More than a player. pic.twitter.com/U3TnvMamla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

