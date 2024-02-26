Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Jean-Clair Todibo open to Blaugrana return; club plan Marc-Andre Ter Stegen exit, and more - February 26, 2024

Barcelona are second in La Liga after 26 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid (65) after 26 games. Xavi’s men next face Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in the league on Sunday (March 3).

Meanwhile, Jean-Clair Todibo has talked up a possible return to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are willing to listen to offers for goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 26, 2024:

Jean-Clair Todibo open to Barcelona return

Jean-Clair Todibo’s future remains up in the air.

Jean-Clair Todibo has admitted that he remains open to a return to Barcelona. The French defender has gone from strength to strength since leaving the Camp Nou to move to Nice in February 2021, initially on loan. The Ligue 1 side signed Todibo permanently that summer and hasn’t looked back since then.

The 24-year-old is a first-team regular at the Allianz Riviera. This season, Todibo has appeared 21 times across competitions, helping register 12 clean sheets. Despite his importance to the club, the player’s future remains up in the air, with Manchester United reportedly lurking in the shadows.

The Blaugrana could also be in the market for a new defender this year. Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde are all linked with exits ahead of the summer, which could open up a path for Todibo’s return.

Speaking recently, as cited by Canal+, the Frenchman said that he was brought in replace Gerard Pique at the Camp Nou but wasn't ready for the job.

“When I arrived at Barca, the plan was for me to replace Pique. I had the qualities to do it, but I wasn’t ready to do it. A return to Barcelona? Why not?” said Todibo.

The Red Devils could be the favourites for Todibo’s signature, with the INEOS connection giving them added advantage in the race.

Blaugrana plan Marc-Andre Ter Stegen exit

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is no longer indispensable at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are ready to cash in on Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, according to journalist Matteo Moreno.

The Spanish goalkeeper was in impeccable form last campaign, helping the club win La Liga. However, he has struggled with injuries this season and is apparently no longer untouchable at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are facing financial issues at the moment and need to offload players this summer to address the situation. They have reportedly identified Ten Stegen as someone who could be used to raise funds.

Recent reports suggest that the German goalkeeper has a lucrative proposal from Al-Ittihad to move to the Middle East. Given the situation, a deal could materialise if the Saudi Arabian club are willing to offer a suitable fee for the 31-year-old.

Frenkie de Jong’s Camp Nou future remains up in the air

Frenkie de Jong remains a first team regular at the Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona remains undecided, according to AS. The Dutchman recently hit back at rumours linking him with an exit from the Camp Nou.

Xavi has also stressed that De Jong will stay with the club for years. Sporting director Deco seemed to echo those thoughts in his recent comments, but the situation remains tender for now.

The 26-year-old is no closer to signing a new deal with the Spanish champions, with his €17-18 million per-year wages posing a problem for the cash-strapped club.

Barcelona are hoping to tie De Jong down to a new deal with a salary reduction. However, the player has reportedly distanced himself from the club hierarchy and remains hurt by their attempts to offload him in 2022.