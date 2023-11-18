Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Luis Diaz dreams of Camp Nou move; Tottenham eyeing Raphinha, and more - November 18, 2023

Barcelona are third in La Liga after 13 games, with nine wins and a solitary defeat. Xavi’s team next face Rayo Vallecano in the league next weekend.

Meanwhile, Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz dreams of playing for the Blaugrana. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Barca attacker Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 18, 2023:

Luis Diaz dreams of Camp Nou move

Luis Diaz has done well since his move to Anfield in 2022.

Luis Diaz’s father Luis Manuel has revealed that his son is a huge Barcelona fan and dreams of playing at the Camp Nou.

The Columbian forward joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 and has proven to be an astute buy. Tasked with filling the shoes of the irreplaceable Sadio Mane, Diaz has amassed 15 goals and nine assists in 61 appearances across competitions for the Reds.

If he continues to perform well at Anfield, the Blaugrana could be soon forced to notice. Speaking to Win Sports, Luis Manuel said that his son would have no problem if he joins the La Liga champions.

“The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan, and it would be his dream to go there.

"So far, I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him,” said Luis Manuel.

He continued:

“Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication.

"He is a very disciplined player; thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Merseyside club runs till 2027, so prising him away would be a costly affair.

Tottenham eyeing Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted back in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Raphinha, according to Football Transfers. The London club have reportedly ended their pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and identified the Brazilian as an alternative.

Raphinha has failed to set the stage alight since joining Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. He remains a squad player and is not indispensable to Xavi’s plans at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old has two goals and three assists in 11 games across competitions this season.

The Blaugrana are willing to let him leave for €70 million, in the winter and Spurs are interested. New boss Ange Postecoglou wants attacking reinforcements to arrest his team’s recent dip in form and has the Brazilian in his agenda.

Raphinha has experience of playing in the Premier League and could hit the ground running on his return.

Ansu Fati wants Barcelona return

Ansu Fati (left) still dreams of turning his career around at the Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati wants to return to Barcelona at the end of his loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion, according to SPORT.

The Spanish forward rose through the ranks at La Masia and was expected to become the next big thing at Camp Nou. However, the responsibility of wearing the No. 10 jersey previously donned by Lionel Messi proven to be too big a burden for the youngster.

Fati failed to live up to expectations and dropped down the pecking order under Xavi. He was allowed to leave on a temporary move to the Amex Stadium this summer to regain his form, and it has proven to be a good decision.

The 21-year-old has four goals and one assist in 13 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, coming into his own in recent games. Fati now wants to return to the Camp Nou next summer and prove himself to the La Liga champions.