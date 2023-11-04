Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi backs Oriol Romeu; Blaugrana have Arthur Vermeeren worry, and more - November 4, 2023

Barcelona will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta on Saturday (November 4) in La Liga. The Blaugrana are coming off a 2-1 home defeat to leaders Real Madrid last weekend, their first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Xavi has publicly backed midfielder Oriol Romeu despite his recent poor form. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are worried that Arsenal could pip them to the services of Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 4, 2023:

Xavi backs Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu has failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has lent his support to Oriol Romeu following a shaky start to life with Barcelona.

The 32-year-old was roped in this summer as a replacement for Sergio Busquets but has struggled to fill the gap in midfield. Recent reports have hinted that the Blaugrana are unimpressed by the player and could let him go next year.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Football Espana, Xavi said that Romeu continues to be vital to his squad.

"We talk to him. We make individual and group videos, just as we do with everyone. … He is doing a good job, but there is competition. This is about performance. Whoever is better will play.

"Whoever comes on and does better will play. Whoever plays a good game will stay in the lineup. He looks mentally strong to me. He has room for improvement, like everyone, and will continue to be important for the group," said Xavi.

Barcelona have been recently linked with a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi next summer.

Barcelona have Arthur Vermeeren worry

Barcelona are worried that Arsenal would prise Arthur Vermeeren away in January, according to SPORT.

The Belgian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Royal Antwerp this season. His efforts have earned him admirers across Europe, with the Blaugrana also among them. The La Liga champions are looking to add more quality to their midfield next summer and have Vermeeren on their agenda.

While the player is no longer a priority for sporting director Deco, he still is a target for Barcelona. However, the Gunners are plotting to ruin their plans. Manager Mikel Arteta wants a new midfielder in January and has set his sights on the 18-year-old. The north London side are planning a £15 million move for Vermeeren in the winter.

Xavi clears air regarding Ilkay Gundogan comments

Ilkay Gundogan arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Xavi has rubbished claims that Ilkay Gundogan's recent comments have caused a rift in the Barcelona squad.

The German midfielder criticised his teammates for their attitude in the dressing room after the home defeat to Real Madrid last weekend. Recent reports have said that Gundogan's comments haven't gone down well with the squad.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Get Football News Spain, Xavi said that the German has already cleared the air with his teammates.

"Conforming is not part of Barcelona’s DNA. There is a demand for excellence and to win here. Gundogan’s interview was spoken about within the dressing room.

"He clarified what he meant, and there is no problem. No one has to tell us what the demands are at Barca — especially me having spent my whole life at the club," said Xavi.

Xavi went on to state that the club agrees with Gundogan's comments, as there are very high expectations from the Blaugrana.

“We agree with Gündogan and don’t see any controversy. We lost El Clasico because we made mistakes. There was a lack of concentration, and we disconnected.

"He expressed the anger we all felt. I could have said it or someone else, but he did because his culture is perhaps different to ours," said Xavi.

He continued:

“If you see the defeat Bayern (Munich) suffered the other day, the captain came out, (Thomas) Muller, and said something similar. It is cultural.

"There has been no controversy generated in our dressing room. We think the same as Gundogan. This is Barca. That’s the level of demand and excellence here. That is how it is."

Gundogan has become a mainstay for the La Liga champions since arriving this summer as a free agent.