Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi refuses Lionel Messi - Lamine Yamal comparison; Blaugrana eyeing Morten Hjulmand, and more - March 9, 2024

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mallorca on Friday, March 8, in La Liga at home. A second-half Lamine Yamal strike was enough to secure three points for the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi has rejected any comparison of Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 9, 2024:

Xavi refuses Lionel Messi - Lamine Yamal comparison

Lionel Messi remains the benchmark of excellence in football.

Xavi has refused to compare Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi following another moment of brilliance that decided Barcelona's game against Mallorca on Friday.

The Spanish youngster is the new jewel out of La Masia and is tipped to have a great future ahead. It has also been pointed out that his playing style bears similarities to the legendary Argentinean.

Yamal has been in impressive form this season as well, registering six goals and seven assists in 37 outings across competitions. Inevitably, the 16-year-old has been labelled as the next Messi.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Forbes, Xavi said that it's unfair to compare any player with the greatest of all time.

"Anyone will lose when compared to Messi. We're talking about the best player in the history of this sport, he should not be compared to others," said Xavi.

He continued:

"Today he (Yamal) wasn't so good in the one-on-ones and he wasn't having his best day, but he cut the ball back and scored a great goal. Therefore he made the difference again with a goal that he invented."

The Spanish manager also spoke high of teenage defender Pau Cubarsi, who has been equally impressive since breaking into the first team this campaign.

"If I have to define him with one word I would say hierarchical, tremendous. What he has done is spectacular, he is a very intelligent player. Especially with the hierarchy he plays with, he doesn't look like he's 17 years old," said Xavi.

Cubarsi is already drawing attention from multiple suitors across the continent following a string of assured performances at the back.

Barcelona eyeing Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have set their sights on Morten Hjulmand, according to SPORT.

They are looking for a new defensive midfielder this summer and are monitoring multiple names for the job. Hjulmand has emerged as a candidate following an impressive run with Sporting. The 24-year-old has two goals and four assists in 37 outings across competitions.

His efforts have impressed the Camp Nou hierarchy, who have assembled multiple reports on the Danish defensive midfielder.

Hjulmand’s ability to carry out different roles in in the middle of the park has also put him in good stead with the La Liga giants.

Speaking recently, reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio also confirmed the club’s interest in the 24-year-old.

"Barcelona are looking at him. Tottenham were previously linked with him, but they are no longer interested in him. Barcelona, on the other hand, are definitely looking at him,” said Di Marzio.

Hjulmand’s contract with the Portuguese side runs till 2028, and he is expected to cost around €26 million.

Tottenham Hotspur want Dani Rodriguez

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Dani Rodriguez, according to SPORT.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated at Barcelona, but his contract with the club expires at the end of this season. The two parties are engaged in talks regarding a new deal, and Spurs are keeping a close eye on developments.

If negotiations fail to reach a conclusive end, the north London side will move for Rodriguez this summer. The teenager has been a regular feature in the Blaugrana’s youth side this season.

He has also registered four goals and three assists in seven games in the UEFA Youth League.