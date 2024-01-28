Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi set to leave; Blaugrana eyeing Pape Matar Sarr, and more - January 28, 2024

Barcelona succumbed to a 5-3 La Liga defeat to Villarreal at the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (January 27). Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri proved to be mere consolation as the Yellow Submarine ran riot, recovering from a 3-2 deficit.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi has announced that he will leave at the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 28, 2024:

Xavi set to leave Camp Nou

Xavi has announced that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. The Spanish manager is under tremendous pressure, and the defeat to Villarreal looks like another nail in the coffin. The Blaugrana were knocked out of Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao last week in the quarterfinal.

Xavi also failed to defend the Supercopa de Espana, losing 4-1 to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final earlier this month. His position has been under threat for a while, and the Spaniard has now decided to end his stay this summer.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Xavi said that he came to a decision regarding his future a few days ago.

“I would like to announce that I won't continue as the club's coach from June 30. We have been talking about this. I believe this situation deserves a change of course and as a Culer, I can't allow this situation to continue.

"The decision was made a few days ago. Judging on this result, I believe it's the right moment to say this,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“The club needs a change of dynamic. Thinking about the club and the players ... they play under far too much pressure. It's best if I leave. I will always give my best with what I have left. I still believe we can complete a great season.”

Xavi has been in charge of Barcelona for 122 games across competitions, registering 75 wins and 26 defeats, winning the league and the Supercopa Espana last season.

Barcelona eyeing Pape Matar Sarr

Pape Matar Sarr has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Pape Matar Sarr, according to Mundo Deportivo. The club are keen to upgrade their options in midfield, with Oriol Romeu failing to live up to the task of replacing the legendary Sergio Busquets, who left last summer. With Ilkay Gundogan in the final phase of his career, a new face in the middle of the park is an urgent need.

Matar Sarr has popped up on the Blaugrana's radar after exploding into the scene at Tottenham Hotspur. The Ivorian has appeared 19 times across competitions for the London club this season, starting 16.

Barcelona are pleased with his efforts and apparently believe he could become a future superstar at Camp Nou. The 21-year-old is tied with Spurs till 2023, so prising him away won’t be easy.

He's currently with his national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and the Blaugrana will be scouting him extensively during the tournament.

Rafael Marquez ready to take charge of Blaugrana

Rafael Marquez could be an option to replace Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Rafael Marquez has said that he's prepared to take over from Xavi at Barcelona if needed.

The Spanish manager’s time at Camp Nou is set to come to an end this summer, and the club are already scouting for replacements. Marquez remains an option, following an impressive stint with the youth side.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, the Mexican admitted that it will be difficult to turn down the chance to manage the Spanish champions' senior team.

“It is a shame that the first team has had this defeat. I think the board will have time to think about it well, between now and the end of the season, to choose the coach they decide. It is in their hands.

"I will continue preparing, obviously, I am very happy with the work I am doing with the boys,” said Marquez.

He continued:

“Who wouldn’t, right (if he wants to take charge of Barcelona)? But the most important thing is to continue preparing because it is my second season as a coach here.

"Prepare in case that moment comes. You can’t say no to an opportunity like this. And if it comes, I will try to be available and try to do my best.”

Marquez is aware of the ins and outs of the club, having appeared nearly 250 times for Barcelona during his playing days.