Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Martin Zubimendi; Blaugrana identify Marcos Alonso replacement, and more - November 3, 2023

Barcelona lock horns with Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday (November 4) in La Liga. The Blaugrana will be keen to return to winning ways after their defeat in El Clasico last weekend, their first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Barca manager Xavi is eager to bring Martin Zubimendi to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have identified a replacement for full-back Marcos Alonso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 3, 2023:

Xavi wants Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Camp Nou

Xavi is pushing to sign Martin Zubimendi next summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish manager had his eyes on Zubimendi this summer, as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets at Barcelona.

However, a move failed to materialise, and the 24-year-old opted to sign a new deal with Real Sociedad. He has been impressive for the Basque club, registering one goal and an assist in 15 games across competitions.

Xavi roped in Oriol Romeu for the pivot role this summer, but the 32-year-old has failed to make a mark. The Blaugrana are planning to reinforce the position in 2024 and have their eyes on Zubimendi once again. While the La Liga champions would ideally want a new face in January, their financial situation makes it virtually impossible to invest in the winter.

As such, Barcelona will wait until the summer to start their pursuit of Zubimendi. The 24-year-old has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which the Blaugrana have to activate to get their man.

The Spaniard has achieved his dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League with Sociedad, so he could be open to a move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona identify Marcos Alonso replacement

Barcelona reckon Alex Valle can help replacement Marcos Alonso at the Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alonso's contract with the club expires at the end of this season, and he's likely to leave next summer. The veteran Spaniard has covered for Alejandro Balde in Xavi's team, but his efforts haven't been convincing so far.

The Blaugrana are unlikely to offer him a new deal and could instead turn to Valle for the position. The youngster was impressive in pre-season for the La Liga champions but was allowed to leave on loan to Levante to gather first-team experience.

Barcelona have kept track of the player's progress on loan and are planning to induct him into the first team next season.

Bojan Krkic provides Ansu Fati update

Ansu Fati moved to the Premier League this summer on loan.

Barcelona football coordinator Bojan Krkic has said that Ansu Fati is happy at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Spanish forward left the Camp Nou this summer to join the Seagulls on a temporary move. The 21-year-old has done well at the Amex, registering three goals in 10 games across competitions.

Bojan told Sport that Brighton have treated Fati well.

“I came back very happy from Brighton. I really liked the coach and his staff. I know the assistant coach (Andrea Maldera) from my time at Milan. In fact, we still keep in touch.

"Brighton is a team that plays very good football in a league that allows you to play football. Ansu is in very good hands. His coach (Roberto Di Zerbi) believes in him, and he masters the management of young players. He’s very happy," said Bojan.

Fati rose through the ranks with the Blaugrana but has struggled to live up to expectations after a bright start.