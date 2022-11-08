Barcelona turned down chance to complete bargain deal for Arsenal attacker in 2018: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli in 2018.

The Brazilian was brought into Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper (Barca's training ground) in 2018 to train with the Barca B squad by the club's South American marketing head Andre Cury.

He trained for a couple of weeks with the side to accustom himself to their playing system. However, no one was very convinced by his performances and deemed that he doesn't have the skill set to fit into the Catalonian giants' playing system.

Barcelona had the chance to sign the player on a free loan deal with a non-mandatory buying clause, which they turned down.

Martinelli returned to his boyhood club, Ituano, in his home country before eventually joining Arsenal for a fee of €7 million in 2019.

He has since made 102 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists. The 21-year-old forward has proved to be crucial for the Premier League leaders this season, scoring five and assisting two goals in 18 games so far.

Martinelli was also named in Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of Roberto Firmino.

The Gunners still have two games to play before the commencement of the tournament. They will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the EFL Cup on November 10. Mikel Arteta's side will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League on November 13.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will play one more game before the World Cup. They will take on Osasuna on the road on November 8.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reacts to facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Europa League

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is set to face his old foe, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Catalan club will lock horns with Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.

Xavi and Ronaldo were rivals on the field for a prolonged period due to their associations with Barca and Real Madrid. The former midfielder, however, acknowledged Ronaldo's qualities as a player as he reacted to the Europa League draw, saying (via MARCA):

"They have great players, individuals, but I would highlight the group, We will analyse them well. It's a great team, not just because of Cristiano. It's a great team, a historic club and they need to win. I think he is a great player. He has marked an era in world football and can still make a difference."

The two sides will clash in the first leg on February 16, 2023, at Camp Nou. The second leg will take place on February 24, 2023, at Old Trafford.

