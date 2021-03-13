Barcelona unlikely to sign Liverpool midfielder Georgino Wijnaldum this summer - Reports 

Barcelona have 'practically ruled themselves out' of signing Georgino Wijnaldum from Liverpool next summer, according to a report by Spanish daily Sport. The Blaugrana have instead elected to prioritize strengthening other areas of the team.

Barcelona were linked with Wijnaldum last summer, with Ronald Koeman reportedly identifying him as one of his priority signings.

However, the Catalans were unable to get a deal done and Koeman later came out to state that the lack of funds was the reason the club were unable to get the deal over the line.

With less than three months left on Wijnaldum's deal with Liverpool, it was expected that Barcelona would make another move for him in the summer but it appears that this would not be the case.

The new board are said to have been impressed with the development of Ilaix Moriba and would channel their energies into giving more opportunities to the La Masia graduate.

The report by Sport suggests that Wijnaldum is aware of his slim chances of moving to Camp Nou and is reportedly setting his mind on extending his deal with Liverpool.

Should Barcelona still attempt to sign Wijnaldum from Liverpool?

Wijnaldum has less than three months on his contract with Liverpool

The strength of Barcelona's interest in Wijnaldum last summer was unknown, as no official bid was submitted to Liverpool.

However, it cannot be denied that the Netherlands international would have added a different dimension to the Blaugrana midfield. But with Ilaix Moriba's swift acceleration into the first team, it does not make much sense to increase the wage bill on a midfielder with similar characteristics - albeit with more experience.

Barcelona have been burned in the recent past by spending excess money on transfers to the detriment of developing young players.

Recent high-profile acquisitions like Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have all failed to perform at the levels expected despite the huge outlay to get them.

While Wijnaldum might have been available for a free transfer, his representatives would have factored this into a hefty wage package for their client.

This is far from the situation the Blaugrana need to be in, considering their current poor financial standing. In light of this, it makes financial sense for the club to look inwards for a solution to their problems.