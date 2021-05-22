Barcelona on the verge of finalizing two blockbuster deals - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly finalizing a deal for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and are closing in on Lyon's Memphis Depay as well. The two players are free agents at the end of the season, and are set to join the Catalan giants in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona on a two-year deal. The contract will also include a bonus for winning the Champions League. The Argentine's contract will be lower than €10 million per year, and he is set to sign it after Manchester City's clash against Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Aguero's signing could also indicate that club talisman Lionel Messi is ready to extend his contract at Barcelona. The Argentine is set to become a free agent in the summer, but the signing of Aguero may persuade Messi to agree upon a new deal at the club.

Aguero and Messi have a close relationship off the pitch as they came up through the ranks of the Argentinian national team together. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta reportedly believes that signing the striker could be key to convincing Lionel Messi to extend his contract with the club. It now seems like the new Barcelona chief has finally got his man.

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City as their all-time highest scorer. The five-time Premier League winner will have a chance to win his first Champions League medal when he takes on Chelsea later this month.

Barcelona close to agreeing a deal for Memphis Depay

Fabrizio Romano also reports that Barcelona are nearing a deal for Lyon forward Memphis Depay. The Dutchman has been a standout player for the French giants and Ronald Koeman is said to be keen to bring him to Camp Nou in the summer.

According to L'Equipe, Depay is set to play his last game for Lyon on Friday, having rejected a contract extension at the club. The Dutchman told the French outlet:

"Barcelona are interested in signing me, it’s true. But there are also other clubs in the race. I’ve not decided my future at the moment: I need some time then I’ll choose my next club"

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Depay has already told his lawyers that he is keen on joining Barcelona this summer. The Catalan giants have reportedly offered the Dutchman a deal which will run until either 2023 or 2024. It only seems to be a matter of time before Depay joins Barcelona.

