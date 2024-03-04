Barcelona veteran set to leave this summer, MLS and Serie A sides emerge as transfer options: Reports

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is set to leave the club at the end of the season, and multiple clubs have emerged as potential options, according to Fichajes. The versatile midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A sides and clubs in the MLS.

Roberto rose through the ranks at the famed La Masia talent pipeline and made his debut for the club in 2010. He was deemed surplus to requirements within four years but was reinvented as a right-back by Luis Enrique in 2015.

Roberto has remained with the club throughout his professional career and has also been one of the captains since 2019. This season, the versatile 32-year-old has not played as many games as he would have liked, with injuries troubling him.

Roberto has featured only six times in the league and 14 times in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist. He has made a total of 363 appearances for La Blaugrana, scoring 19 goals and providing 41 assists for the club.

Roberto regained fitness earlier this month, but manager Xavi has not had him come off the bench in the three games since.

Barcelona dealt crushing double injury blows

Barcelona have received a double injury blow after midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong had to be taken off in their La Liga game against Athletic Club. La Blaugrana played out a goalless draw at the San Mames but lost two players to injury.

Pedri burst into tears on the bench after his withdrawal, indicating his frustration at his fitness problems. The young midfielder left the field of play at the end of the first half after picking up an injury to his right thigh.

De Jong suffered a lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle just 26 minutes into the encounter, forcing him to leave the pitch. Like Pedri, he is set for a spell on the sidelines.