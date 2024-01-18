Barcelona vice president provides emphatic two-word response when asked if he still has faith in Xavi

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste provided an emphatic response when quizzed about his confidence in manager Xavi.

Recent reports have suggested that the former Blaugrana player has lost the dressing room, with players unhappy with Xavi's decision-making (via Goal). However, the Spanish tactician continues to enjoy the backing of the club management.

As per this aforementioned report, it is believed that sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta continue to support the boss. In addition, the club's vice president said when asked about the coach's future at Barcelona (via @BarcaUniversal):

"Confidence in Xavi? To death."

The Catalan side haven't enjoyed the best of starts to the 2023/24 campaign, finding themselves fourth in La Liga, eight points off the top with a game in hand. They also managed to win just two of their six matches across competitions in December (1-0 v Atletico Madrid and 3-2 v Almeria).

The 43-year-old coach took charge of his side in November 2021 and is currently contracted with the club till the summer of 2025. Under his reign, Barcelona have managed to win a La Liga title and one other trophy.

Overall, Xavi has managed 118 games at Barcelona, winning 74 of those and losing 24.

Fabrizio Romano provides Mikel Arteta update amid Barcelona links

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is happy at the Emirates amid rumors linking him with a job at Barcelona. The Gunners are in the midst of a title race, currently five points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

Moreover, they've qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, where a challenge against Porto awaits. Although the former Everton star has 18 months left on his agreement with the Gunners, Romano said (via Team Talk):

“Some fans have been asking me about Mikel Arteta having just 18 months left on his contract – at the moment Arsenal’s priority is to focus on the January window and getting better results on the pitch as soon as possible."

He added:

“There is no news on Arteta, but they’re not in a rush, they are very happy together. Arteta loves Arsenal and the club is very happy with him, so there’s no rush, all parties are relaxed.”

Arteta was appointed as the manager of his former side in December 2019, after which he's managed to win the FA Cup once and the Community Shield twice. Having placed Arsenal in a position to compete for top honors once again, it is unlikely that Arteta would abandon this project.