Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with an impressive Real Betis side in a crucial clash at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Real Sociedad this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Real Betis and have won 27 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' nine victories.

Barcelona have won seven of their last eight matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous defeat against the Andalusians coming at home last season.

After an unbeaten run of 16 games at home against Real Betis in La Liga, Barcelona have lost two of their last two such matches in the competition.

Barcelona lost their previous La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano by a 2-1 scoreline and have not lost consecutive games in the competition since October 2021.

After a run of four victories in six matches in La Liga, Real Betis have won only one of their last five matches in the competition.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to bounce back to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net this week and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Barcelona on several occasions in the past. The Blaugrana are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis

Barcelona vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

