Barcelona waiting to see if Luis Suarez leaves this summer, says Ronald Koeman

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman offered an update on the future of striker Luis Suarez, after his team's 3-1 friendly win over Girona on Wednesday. Koeman said that the Uruguayan's future was still uncertain, with Barcelona still waiting to find out whether he would be moving away from the club during the current transfer window.

Koeman did not include Suarez in the matchday squad for the second friendly in a row. Barcelona won the game 3-1 thanks to a brace from captain Lionel Messi after Philippe Coutinho had opened the scoring for the Blaugrana.

Suarez's future is still up in the air, with reports suggesting that Koeman had already told him that he had no future at Barcelona. Suarez is one of a number of players that Barcelona are reportedly looking to move on, as the look to trim their wage bill down. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted Barcelona's finances, and several high-profile players are facing the cull.

“I was talking to Luis this morning. We are waiting to see if there is a way out or not. We respect the contracts and from day one we have said that if he stays on the squad he will be one more,” Koeman said, according to Marca.

Luis Suarez's Barcelona future is still uncertain

Suarez has been linked with moves, with Europe's heavyweight clubs alert to the Uruguayan's situation at Barcelona. His contract with the Catalans runs out at the end of the 2020-21 season, but the club were said to be desperate to cash in on him right now.

Last month, a move to Juventus looked imminent for Suarez, but for reasons unknown, that move fell through. Atletico Madrid were also interested in signing the striker, with Suarez himself keen on staying in Spain, where his family is well-settleid.

Apart from Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti are also set to depart the club this summer. Martin Braithwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo, Nelson Semedo and Rafinha are also up for sale, with interest being shown in those players, especially from the Premier League.

Koeman's latest comments could be a lifeline thrown to Suarez's Barcelona career, with the Dutchman now possibly reconciling himself to possibly working with the Uruguayan. Barcelona open their new season with a clash against Villareal on September 26. Koeman will hope to have more clarity on the nature of his squad by then.